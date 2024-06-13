Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Robinson’s relationship with Paul Kee goes back to his days in Maiden City’s Soccer Academy and when his former manager, who is now in charge of H&W Welders, came calling this summer, the 22-year-old knew it was the perfect fit.

Robinson left Kee’s Maiden City for English outfit Chesterfield in 2021 alongside Tiarnan O’Connor and Josh Kee and spent a season getting to grips with the rigours of Non-League football while on-loan at Sheffield FC.

The young defender returned home a year later with Cliftonville and also spent the second-half of last season at Ballymena United, helping Jim Ervin’s side stave off the threat of Premiership relegation.

With gaining further experience and playing more first team minutes top of Robinson’s agenda after a summer exit from Solitude, he has linked up with a familiar face at the Blanchflower Stadium in boss Kee and is excited to play his part at a club he feels is going in the right direction.

Jamie Robinson has signed for H&W Welders after leaving Cliftonville this summer. PIC: H&W Welders FC

"I played there a couple of years ago and seen how good the facilities were,” he said. “I met Paul when I was a kid and he's looked after me - he has probably been the most influential figure in my football career so I know what I'm getting with Paul and I felt like it was the perfect fit for me to get back enjoying my football and get into a rhythm again.

"I'm going to enjoy getting back working with him. He was at Maiden City the whole time I was there from 6-14 and then he was my manager every week from about 14-19. He had a tough job when he went into the Welders and did well to turn it around.

"They just missed top-six the first season and got top-six last year, so they are definitely making steps in the right direction. He laid it all out to me and I knew straight away I wanted to sign.

"He has always been forward-thinking and sees two or three steps ahead of everyone else. He has the right setup at the Welders to carry out the vision he has."

Robinson made 15 Premiership appearances for Cliftonville after being signed by Paddy McLaughlin and also helped them reach the 2022/23 BetMcLean Cup semi-finals before losing out on penalties to Coleraine.

He has got to experience being at both ends of the Irish League’s top-flight table already during his young career and is confident time spent with the Reds and Ballymena has taught him crucial lessons.

"I loved every moment of being at Cliftonville,” he added. “I was there for two years and signed under Paddy McLaughlin.

"I can't fault any of it and enjoyed every moment. Things happen and you've to move on, but I've no regrets and enjoyed it all. It was an eye-opener when I went in there how big the club was and how good the support was.

"It means so much to the fans, especially the big derby games and occasions like that, so I think that experience will stand me in good stead for this season and the rest of my career.