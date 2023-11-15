Ballyclare Comrades striker Calvin McCurry believes there are now more opportunities than ever for young players to thrive in the Irish League and he’s looking to make the most of it.

The 21-year-old has started the Championship season in fine fashion, scoring nine times in 15 appearances for Stephen Small’s side, including a hat-trick in their 6-3 victory over Ards while also netting twice against Newington in what was a superb October.

In fact, only H&W Welders ace Matthew Ferguson (10) has scored more league goals than McCurry, who made a permanent switch to Dixon Park from Cliftonville this summer after spending last season on loan.

McCurry has always been a natural goalscorer, bagging 18 for the Reds’ reserves side to earn his senior club debut aged just 17.

Calvin McCurry in Irish Cup action for Cliftonville against Hanover in January 2020. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

He was part of the Northern Ireland U21 squad for European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Lithuania last summer alongside the likes of Dale Taylor, Terry Devlin, Charlie Allen and Kofi Balmer, who have all made moves across the water in recent years.

While England remains the preferred destination for the Irish League’s brightest talents, McCurry says an improving local product helps offer a chance for players to forge a full-time career on their own doorstep.

"It (playing in the Premiership) is a really big goal,” he said. “You want to play week in, week out, but every player should be aiming to play at the highest level possible and that's what I want to do.

"There are so many full-time teams now. I'd be good mates with the Cliftonville boys and they are doing even more now than when I was there with gym nights and extra training sessions.

"There's an academy there and there are lots of opportunities here now for young players.

"It's brilliant that you don't have to go across the water to make it as a full-time footballer anymore.

"Everyone's goal at the minute is probably still to go to England, but there are foundations being set here and you can now play full-time football.

"The move to England is probably easier now because guys are training full-time so are prepared to go into an environment in England and kick on."

While at Cliftonville, McCurry had perhaps the perfect person to learn from in club legend Joe Gormley.

Pieces of wisdom from one of the greatest-ever Irish League marksmen has helped shape McCurry’s own game and he’s still applying lessons learned to this date.

"I was young and he helped me a lot,” he added. “He put his arm around me when I was young and helped bring me into that first team environment when I was quite shy around boys I'd watched play growing up.

"Just watching him in training and finishing was incredible. We'd sometimes do our own shooting drills and it was unbelievable.

"Sometimes you'd ask him questions and he would come back with simple answers.

"Back then I was thinking 'does he not want to answer this?' but looking back now I understand it way more.

"He would say simple things like ‘take time’, ‘be as calm as possible’, ‘it's all about repetition and routine’ – I was thinking 'surely there's more' because he scores so many goals!

"It's about experience as well and he kept it so simple for me."

McCurry feels at home with Ballyclare and is determined to pay back the faith put in him by boss Small.

"When I first signed for them he said to me 'I've watched you play and I want you to come in and do your best',” he said. “I wanted to take the challenge on of becoming a starter and being one of his main assets.

"He trusted me and I want to pay that faith back a lot.

"There were times last year where I went through periods of not scoring as much and he still played me.

"He didn't once come to me and say 'you haven't scored in six or seven games' or put any pressure on me.