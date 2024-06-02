Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Thompson has hailed former Crusaders teammate Paul Heatley as “one of the Irish League greats” and praised his incredible goal return throughout a glittering career.

Having spent 12 years at Seaview, during which time he won nine trophies and scored 214 times, Heatley confirmed his retirement at the end of last season after making 486 appearances under Stephen Baxter.

He arrived from Carrick Rangers in 2012 and also had a huge impact on the European stage, scoring as the Crues secured maiden progress on the continent against Ekranas in 2014 and registered double figures for goals in 12 consecutive seasons across competitions.

Thompson had the challenge of facing Heatley in the top-flight during six years at Ballymena United and then the privilege of calling him a teammate when the midfielder signed for Crusaders in 2018.

Gary Thompson challenges future Crusaders teammate Paul Heatley during his time at Ballymena United. PIC: Stephen Hamilton/Press Eye.com

It’s the end of an era at the North Belfast club with Heatley’s retirement and Baxter set to depart as manager after nearly 1,000 games in charge, and Thompson, who captained Portadown to Championship glory last season, was full of praise for the “unbelievable” winger.

"He's an unbelievable player and one of the Irish League greats,” he said. “To be honest, having been there last year and taking in a few games last season, he hasn't lost that sharpness or pace.

"Paul has a family and has probably taken the decision with family and work in mind. In terms of football, he'd have another few years in him.

"I know Paul has made his mind up and he had an incredible career. He's a great bloke and an incredible teammate. I wish him nothing but the best for the future.

"When you played against him you understood the ability he has...as soon as you play against him you know he's different and above the level that we're playing on.

"Nothing changed my mind when I went to Crusaders. The difference is probably the person. When I played against him he was a feisty character and when you go to play with him he's a top bloke, great fun to be around and great character - everybody in the changing room loves him. When you're playing against him it's not much fun so it was nice to get to know him."

Heatley was a key component of the Crusaders team that won three of four Premiership titles between 2014/15 and 2017/18 as well as a hat-trick of Irish Cup triumphs, including two consecutive successes in 2022 and 2023.

Alongside his goalscoring exploits, the 36-year-old also provided 138 assists – many of which were for fellow attacking star Jordan Owens with the pair forming a brilliant partnership.

"It's an unbelievable return,” added Thompson. “Paul hasn't just been a striker, he has played off the wings and produced incredible numbers.

"Him and Chicken (Owens) had some partnership and when he had Heats and Gavin Whyte either side...when you're up against them, which I was a few times, you didn't stand a chance.