Ex-Dungannon Swifts youngster Michael Forbes has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan from West Ham United. PIC: Bristol Rovers

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Michael Forbes hopes a loan move to League One outfit Bristol Rovers from West Ham United can help him “reach the next level of my game”.

The 20-year-old, who signed an extended Hammers contract until 2026 earlier this year, heads to the Memorial Stadium seeking senior experience for the first time throughout the 2024/25 campaign after captaining West Ham’s U21 side last term.

Forbes joined the Premier League club from Dungannon Swifts in 2020 and has enjoyed a tremendous rise, including making his Northern Ireland debut in November after being drafted into Michael O’Neill’s squad for a Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland.

He’s part of a sizeable Irish League contingent at the London Stadium with Patrick Kelly, Callum Marshall and Sean Moore all impressing for West Ham’s youth sides, and now Forbes is hoping a temporary move to Rovers can further aid his development.

“I am over the moon to join Bristol Rovers on loan,” he told the club’s website. “This is my first loan move and Rovers is a great Club to come and learn at.

"Rovers has shown a lot of interest in me and the conversations with the manager and George Friend have shown me just how they see me being a part of this team, and that was a really big selling point.

“I’m really excited to get started. It’s going to be a new challenge, and a completely different one to playing U21s football like I have with West Ham United. I can’t wait to get to The Memorial Stadium, play in front of the fans and test myself against seasoned, senior professionals.

“My hope is that my time with Rovers can help me reach the next level of my game. There are some really good players here that I can learn a lot from and, with the league games coming so regularly, it will be a great way to develop and grow too.”

Manager Matt Taylor said: “We are pleased to welcome Michael to Bristol Rovers for the 2024/25 season. Michael is a young defender with a lot of ability and a high ceiling in terms of his potential.