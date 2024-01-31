Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old suffered a broken leg during Linfield Swifts’ Premiership Development League fixture with Glentoran’s reserves in late-February and made his return as a substitute in November’s 9-0 victory over Newry City.

Having progressed through the youth ranks at The Oval before moving to the Blues in 2022, Quinn has developed significant experience at reserve level, making over 100 appearances whilst also captaining Linfield, but Tuesday’s move to Clandeboye Park will mark a maiden venture into the senior game.

He becomes the latest signing made by new manager John Bailie, who has also secured deals for the likes of Lee Newell and Guillaume Keke, and Quinn says time away from the pitch helped him to evaluate what he wants from his career.

"It's the first injury I've ever had,” he said. “I didn't expect rehab to be what it was - it was long and tough. I was just sitting in my room with a big cast on not able to move or do anything.

"That was dreadful and it took a toll on me. Mentally is where it gets you the most. It was so hard to keep yourself going and motivated, but I got there in the end.

"The whole Linfield first team were absolutely amazing with me. They were always asking how I was and seeing how I was. At the same time I was out injured, Robbie McDaid was out with an ACL injury so he helped me through the physio and recovery sessions.

"Paul Butler, the physio at Linfield, took me through everything with all the rehab perfectly. I didn't rush getting back into it. I remember the first tackle in the first game back I didn't want to go into it at all.

Corai Quinn is stretchered off after breaking his leg in February. PIC: Linfield FC

"I've been able to build back up to it by getting into the gym and doing the right things to get my mobility back. I've been having two or three training sessions per week and through that the muscle memory is coming back.

"It (the injury) was the motivating factor to get me into senior football because I think I was at reserve level for too long. I always wanted to keep my head down and try to push into the first team, but when my leg broke I think it was the sign that I needed to push on and focus on my career. I want to be the best that I can be."

Quinn joins an Ards side that currently sit 10th in the Championship table, but they’ve an opportunity to book their spot in the Irish Cup quarter-finals with victory over Institute this weekend, where the young defender could make his debut.

"I'm just ready to kick on now,” he added. “Michael Gault (Linfield U20 manager) was helping me get a move into senior football.

"I was just getting back into it after breaking my leg and senior football was the next step for me. John Bailie had interest in getting players in and another one of our coaches, Petey (Houston) knows him very well and he fired it in there.

"I got a call from John and everything he was talking about with his plans going forward was intriguing to me. It was the best move for me.