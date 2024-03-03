Ex-Glentoran youngster and two Linfield youth products play key roles as Rangers book spot in Scottish Youth Cup final
With the U18 last-four encounter ending 1-1, the tie was decided by spot-kicks as the ‘Gers youth side progressed to face either Aberdeen or Ayr United in the showpiece decider at Hampden Park next month, where they’ll be looking to bounce back from last year’s 6-5 extra-time defeat to Celtic.
Ex-Glentoran youth product Mason Munn saved two penalties in the shoot-out while Blaine McClure, who joined the Glasgow giants from Linfield last summer, played 90 minutes and fellow Blues academy star Callum Burnside scored his penalty after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Victory capped off what has been a special week for 17-year-old midfielder McClure after he made his maiden B team appearance on Monday against Dundee.
Goalkeeper Munn, who started out at Abbey Villa, is highly-rated with the teenager previously linked with a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal.
He paid credit to Downpatrick native Conor Brennan, another former Northern Ireland youth international who is now a goalkeeper coach at Rangers, for helping produce the goods when it mattered most.
"Myself and Conor Brennan, the goalkeeping coach, sat down yesterday and looked at some penalties that they've had this season,” he told the club’s website. "It did help in the game because the boy who hit first actually went a different way three times before now. It was good that I guessed right.
"You need to prepare at everything because it's not just a 90-minute game in the cup. You need to be ready if it does go to penalties.
"It's such a good feeling [to win]. Obviously missing out last year, it's such a relief to get to the final once again and have the opportunity to play in a historic stadium.
"A lot of people will say penalties are a lottery, but I disagree. I done my research and we came out on top."
Munn played twice for Rangers’ B team in the Challenge Cup earlier this season alongside Ross McCausland, who has since became a senior Northern Ireland international and established member of Philippe Clement’s squad at Ibrox.