Blackpool's Shayne Lavery (left) and Derby County's Eiran Cashin battle for the ball during a Sky Bet League One match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Lavery progressed through the youth ranks at Glenavon before moving to Premier League outfit Everton in 2015, but after not making a senior appearance for the Toffees, he returned home to sign for Premiership champions Linfield.

He helped David Healy’s men win two further league titles and also scored as the Blues lifted the 2020/21 Irish Cup by beating Larne at Mourneview Park, showing superb form which resulted in Lavery being named both NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year.

Having scored 45 goals in 84 appearances for Linfield, including a memorable brace in their 3-2 Europa League first-leg play-off round victory over Qarabag at Windsor Park, the 25-year-old earned another move across the water to Blackpool and also forced his way back into the senior Northern Ireland ranks after initially making his debut against Panama in 2018.

He played 98 times for the Seasiders in League One, netting 15 times, but is now on the lookout for a new club after not being named on the club’s retained list.

“I would like to thank all of those who are leaving us this summer for their contributions during their time at Blackpool,” said manager Neil Critchley. “Football has a natural cycle, and a number of those leaving the club this summer were players that I inherited or brought to the Club during my time here.