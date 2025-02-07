Ex-Irish League star confident former team-mate and 'natural goalscorer' will thrive at Coleraine after making January move

Former Irish League star Josh Daniels is confident his ex-The New Saints team-mate Declan McManus will thrive in the Premiership with Coleraine and is also excited by the current landscape in Northern Ireland as more teams transition to full-time football.

Coleraine made a significant statement of intent during the recent transfer window by acquiring McManus from Welsh champions TNS, where he scored 70 league goals in 84 outings alongside winning three consecutive Cymru Premier crowns.

The 30-year-old also scored in the UEFA Conference League and has previous professional experience at the likes of Aberdeen, Fleetwood Town and Ross County.

Scottish star McManus wasted no time in showing his sharpshooting skills by netting on club debut as Dean Shiels’ side were defeated in the Irish Cup by Dungannon Swifts and Daniels is confident there’ll be plenty more to come.

"I knew Oran Kearney was interested in him and he'd played with Dean Shiels too so he knew what type of player he is,” said Daniels. “I think he'll do really well at Coleraine.

"Dec is a natural goalscorer and has already scored in his first game. He has been banging in 30 goals per season at TNS and for me as a wide player with putting crosses in, I had a good relationship with him on the pitch, especially in my first and second season.

"He will score goals wherever he goes. A few people spoke to me from Coleraine and they asked what type of player he was.

"When you're a wide player putting the ball in the box, you always felt Dec was going to score, especially that first season and in the second before he got injured, he was just so prolific.

"He scored headers, free-kicks, penalties, left foot, right foot, wonder goals - he was doing everything. He can score all different types of goals."

Daniels departed the Irish League in 2020 after spending three years at Glenavon, earning a move to Shrewsbury Town before joining The New Saints.

The 28-year-old is on track to collect his third league winner’s medal in Wales and also starred as, just like Larne, they created history by becoming the first team from their country to quality for the UEFA Conference League this season.

Daniels keeps a keen eye on developments in the Irish League and feels Coleraine signing players like McManus can only help further boost its profile.

"If you look at the Irish League, I know Linfield are running away with it this year, a lot of the teams are very good and you don't know who will finish in the top-six,” he added. “It's got more competitive and Dec going there is a big move for the league.

"It's great to see because Coleraine are showing their intentions now by going for Dec and getting Joel Cooper on a pre-contract...they are bringing in some of the league's best players and also going further afield. It will bring more eyes to the league.

"It's exciting for Coleraine fans and for the league. Larne have done it, Linfield are a massive club, Glentoran have done it - there's a lot of financial backing in the Irish League at the moment which will only help it.