Former Irish League midfielder Glenn Taggart has hailed Dean Smith and Loughgall for giving Benji Magee the “perfect platform” to achieve his professional dream after joining Larne.

Taggart, who made over 500 appearances across 21 years spent with hometown club Carrick Rangers, managed Magee during a spell at Premier Intermediate League outfit PSNI before the talented attacker joined the Villagers, where he went on to score 32 goals, including 22 in a breakout season last term.

Smith himself was a proven striker that starred for the likes of Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall – only Nathaniel Ferris has scored more goals since 2000 for the Lakeview Park outfit than their current boss.

While Magee celebrated winning Young Player of the Year at the most recent NI Football Awards ceremony for his exploits, Smith also lifted personal silverware after being named Manager of the Year for guiding Loughgall comfortably safe of any relegation trouble in their first campaign back in the top-flight.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Having played against Smith on a number of occasions and watched from afar as his coaching career has blossomed, Taggart says it’s clear to see the impact he had on Magee’s game.

"Dean Smith was a smashing striker and a real fiery player,” he said. “He was one of those players you hated playing against and then you'd meet him after and he was really dead on and great to chat to.

"Dean and Loughgall have probably been a perfect platform for him. Benji has benefited a lot from that move. We were trying to fight to get him back (at PSNI) from Ards but then he went to Lisburn Distillery and to Loughgall, which has been the best move ever for him. Loughgall and Dean have been perfect for him.

"Benji always was a fantastic finisher in training...he always had the ability and because of his agility, ability on the ball and excellent dribbling, he was always making chances for himself.

"With us a lot of times it was helping him with what choices to make because when someone has ability like Benji had, there's not much someone like me being a centre-midfielder or defender was going to teach him about dribbling past players!

"Dean was a prolific scorer himself so maybe he was showing him how to take an extra breath before shooting or when he gets into the final third to relax more. It's great to see him develop that part of his game."

Now in a full-time environment at Inver Park, Taggart has full confidence his former charge has what it takes to thrive at the top-level of Irish League football – and feels he could go even further.

"We were able to fire him in and give him an opportunity,” he added. “We're very proud of him. It was great to see him doing so well and now getting that dream move.