Drumaness Mills striker Jack Sharvin has enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring 42 goals to date. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Having enjoyed the best season of his career on a personal note after scoring 42 goals across competitions so far, Jack Sharvin is hoping to end it by winning a maiden senior cup with Drumaness Mills.

It was the 24-year-old’s late brace in a semi-final victory over Kilmore Rec that helped set up Friday’s Clarence Cup showdown with fellow Premier Division outfit Derriaghy CC at Seaview, holding his nerve to slot home an injury-time penalty before adding a second in the dying moments.

Sharvin’s remarkable run of form has included netting 21 times in 15 matches this calendar year, getting his name on the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 outings, and another fine performance could help fire Drumaness to a first competition triumph in a decade.

Jack will likely play in attack alongside older brother Jamie – both are former Northern Ireland youth internationals – and Sharvin is determined to add some silverware to his collection.

Jack Sharvin in Victory Shield action for Northern Ireland against England in November 2014. PIC: Matt Mackey/Presseye.com

"It would be special to win the cup on Friday, especially considering we got to two cup finals last year and weren't able to deliver one,” he said. “I've never won a cup at senior level and I'm hoping this can be a first. There's a real buzz around the club and everybody is looking forward to it.

"I'm happy enough with my form, but at the end of the day it's all about winning things and that's what you want to do. I don't really pay too much attention to my personal goalscoring record - it's more about the team.

"If I didn't score twice on Saturday then somebody else would have and I'd still be happy. We're the sort of team that know we're going to score goals and on our day we can take it to anyone."

Sharvin progressed through the ranks at Linfield before earning a move to English giants Sheffield United aged 15, signing a three-year contract, but returned to Northern Ireland after one due to homesickness.

He went on to play for Glenavon, hometown club Killyleagh YC, where dad Paul was manager, and had a brief spell with Crewe United before arriving at Meadowvale.

Alongside representing his country, Sharvin has some special memories to look back on, but he’s also focused on creating more significant moments, starting with Friday’s final.

"I was at Linfield for four or five years,” he added. “It was great and we'd a really good side. It was a great place to play and develop...at one stage we had 11 or 12 Northern Ireland internationals playing for us.

"It was the best club to be at and all the best players went to Linfield which helped me to develop. I left to go to Sheffield United and it was a good experience, but I was homesick. I signed a two-year deal with a one-year professional but I came home after a year.

"I was only 15 so moving away was tough...it was tough coming back from England. These are great experiences to have like getting to play in England and it put me in good stead. I went to Glenavon for half a season after it and then my dad got the Killyleagh job so I signed for them.