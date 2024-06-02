Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Finlayson admits he’s looking forward to linking up with former Linfield teammate Matthew Clarke once again in Scotland after both signed summer deals at Livingston.

Six days after Clarke’s move to the West Lothian outfit was confirmed following a successful 11-year spell in Belfast, Finlayson was also announced as a new Livi player, signing a one-year contract with David Martindale’s side, who are looking to gain immediate promotion back to the Premiership.

Finlayson was named Linfield’s 2022/23 Player of the Year in his debut season at Windsor Park, which was spent on-loan from St Mirren before he made the switch permanent last summer.

He won two BetMcLean Cups during his time with David Healy’s men while Clarke, who was previously on the books of Rangers, returns to Scotland having collected five Irish League titles and made more than 400 appearances.

"Clarkey and I played together for two years and he's a really good player and friend as well,” Finlayson told Livingston’s media channel. “It makes it a bit easier when you're going into a new team that you know somebody and have played together.

"We're both full-backs so know each others qualities and played in the same system for a long time so know when certain things are happening that we can play off each other. Clarkey was at Linfield for 10 years and was looking for a new opportunity so I'm delighted he got this as well."

Finlayson challenged for league titles with Linfield – they finished second to Larne in each of the last two seasons – and Livingston will have similar ambitions in the Championship after their six-year top-flight stay came to an end this term.

The 23-year-old is hoping he can use the experience of dealing with silverware pressures during his time in South Belfast to help handle expectation levels at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"It was a successful season somewhat (at Linfield)...you always need to win trophies at Linfield,” he added. “Playing for a club like that the demand is so high to win and that's my plan and ambition here - to win.

"It was an unfortunate season for the (Livingston) lads last season and that can happen, but the plan is to get promoted and with my experience of winning games, cups and going for the league every year, it can only stand us in good stead. The reason I came to the club was it matched my ambition - you want to win things.