Blaine McClure during his Rangers B debut against Dundee. PIC: Rangers FC

McClure progressed through the youth ranks at Windsor Park before transferring to the Glasgow giants last summer alongside Callum Burnside – the exact same move which current Northern Ireland international McCausland secured in 2019.

McCausland has now made the step up to become a regular first team starter, getting his initial opportunity while Steven Davis was in interim charge at Ibrox and continued to impress new manager Philippe Clement.

The 20-year-old has played 20 times in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring a maiden top-flight goal during last month’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock, to help Clement’s men open up a two-point gap on Celtic at the summit with 11 matches to go.

Northern Ireland youth international McClure earned a maiden B team appearance on Monday after impressing for the club’s U18 squad, coming on as a second-half substitute, and is hoping to follow in McCausland’s footsteps.

"It was good to get my B team debut,” he told the club’s media channel. “I've waited a long time for it.

"Davy (McCallum, B team manager) has had me on the bench for the past few weeks and I've been patient, waited on my chance and I'm glad I've taken it. I'm happy with my performance.

"They told me to go and enjoy it. I've been patiently waiting for my chance to go out and show what I've got and I think I've done that.

"Ross is a big inspiration to me. Coming over Ross has been very good to me with welcoming me to the club being a new boy and he had been here for years.

"He has welcomed me in and taken me under his wing. He has given me information and guided me in the right way."

McClure has settled quickly in Glasgow and will be part of the Rangers U18 side that faces Dundee United in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals at the club’s training ground on Friday.

"I've enjoyed it...it has been very good and I've adapted very well,” he added. “I'm settling in very well too and now I just need to strive, push on and try to achieve my goals.