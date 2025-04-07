Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager in 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

​Partick Thistle have appointed former Motherwell and Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough as their first sporting director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baraclough will begin work immediately as Thistle bid to make the William Hill Premiership play-offs for a third consecutive season.

The club last week confirmed that the interim management team of Brian Graham and Mark Wilson would remain in position until the end of the season. Thistle revealed that Baraclough had emerged from a field of more than 100 applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old previously managed Scunthorpe and Sligo Rovers - who he led to the League of Ireland title - before a brief spell at Fir Park in 2015. The highlight was beating Rangers 6-1 on aggregate in the Premiership play-off finals but he also signed Marvin Johnson and Louis Moult in conjunction with his head scout Gary Owers, who was recruited from Thistle. Both players were sold for significant profits.

Baraclough had a spell as head coach of Northern Ireland Under-21s before stepping up to the senior role in 2020, staying in the position for just over two years. He was recently director of football with Fylde.