Ex-Tottenham player part of double deal for Irish League champions as Larne sign three inside 24 hours
European commitments may have left Larne sitting behind in the domestic fixture list but club officials have wasted little time working on off-the-pitch gains.
Having announced Sam Todd on Monday as a loan arrival from Derry City, Larne confirmed moves for George Marsh and Josh Seary within the space of a few hours on Tuesday.
Marsh was recently on the books of AEL Limassol – but progressed through Tottenham Hotspur’s Academy system to make a first-team appearance in 2019.
The midfielder, now 25 years old, moved to Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon before opting for a switch to Cyprus and AEL Limassol.
“When I decided to come closer to home this season I was really excited when I spoke to the manager and knew this was the best place for me,” said Marsh on the official Larne website. “I’ve joined the club at a good time…I’ve got experience in a few different leagues, especially in the EFL, so hopefully I can use that to help the club have a good season this year.
“I’ve already had a warm welcome and I’ve enjoyed my time here already, so I’m just looking forward to getting started now.”
Larne boss Tiernan Lynch celebrated Marsh’s arrival as someone who “will add quality to our squad" and that “he’s coming to us at a good age for a player in his position and with almost 100 appearances in the English Football League we feel he will be well placed to deal with the rigours of Irish League football”.
Seary, a Preston North End player, will arrive at Inver Park as an option along right-back or right wing-back.
The Liverpool-born Republic of Ireland under 19 international has signed on loan until January.
“Josh is another player we are delighted to add to our group,” said Lynch on the club website. “He is someone with a lot of potential and has been in and around things with Preston’s first-team squad...coming here allows Josh to continue his development, while adding strength to our own panel for the first half of the season ahead.”