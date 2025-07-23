Rodney McAree says that whilst there’s excitement surrounding Dungannon Swifts’ adventure into Europe – they are determined to give a good account of themselves.

The men from County Tyrone will compete on the continental stage for the first time in 18 years when they face Liechtenstein side FC Vaduz.

McAree’s troops are away for the first leg this evening before ‘hosting’ the return fixture at Cliftonville’s home ground of Solitude next week.

FC Vaduz play in the second-tier of Swiss football but qualify for Europe through the domestic cup in Liechtenstein.

Gael Bigirimana has been appointed as the new captain of Dungannon Swifts

The Swifts by-passed the first qualifying round due to winning the Irish Cup, with a future meeting against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar a possibility should both teams progress in the second round.

"It’s exciting being involved in Europe for everyone connected to the club,” McAree said.

"We have been in Europe before but it has really kicked on since then with everything that comes with going through the rounds.

"It’s been a great feeling going on the Conference League app and seeing Dungannon Swifts there.

"We know now we could play AZ Alkmaar in the next round but the excitement over that was simply watching the draw. If it gives the players an added incentive then that’s great.

"We want to still be in with a chance of qualifying when we take the tie back to Solitude.”

FC Vaduz have never played a team from Northern Ireland but did reach the group stage of the competition back in 2022-23.

After conducting his own research and analysis into their opposition, McAree says they are “a well-coached team”.

He added: “They are a good side who have added about seven or eight new signings.

"They’ve maybe moved on a few more experienced heads and identified some younger players, which is quite similar to ourselves.

"It is going to be tough. They have a preferred system and style of play.

"It can be hard to gauge whether an opposition is miles ahead of you or not...we will only get a clear indication when we match up on the pitch.

"They played 1816 Munich recently who are a well-known German team...so we know the challenges they’ll present.”

McAree says pre-season preparations have been “okay” and outlined the reasons for giving Gael Bigirimana the captain’s armband following the retirement of Dean Curry.

"I’m not a big fan of pre-season but it’s one of those things that you have to do,” he continued.

"I’m not making excuses but it’s harder for us than the full-time teams like Vaduz because our players have been on their holidays at different times.

"It’s been a bit disjointed but it’s always been like that for the club. Overall, I’m happy with the conditioning of the players and the odd game has been poor but you sometimes get that with Europe on the horizon.

"Gael’s whole professionalism and attitude towards training were the reasons I chose him to be captain.

"He leads by example and not just on the pitch...he’s a wonderful professional. It just made sense.