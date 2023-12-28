​Institute boss Kevin Deery is bracing himself for the departure of midfielder Oisin Devlin, who has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne.

Oisin Devlin on show for Institute in October's BetMcLean Cup clash with Cliftonville. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

With talented teenager Devlin set to join the Inver Reds, it's a significant blow to 'Stute but Deery hasn't given up hope of negotiating a loan deal for the 17-year-old Carnhill lad which would allow him to see out the current Playr-Fit Championship season at the Brandywell-based club.

"Everything has been agreed by both parties and Oisin will become a Larne player in January," confirmed Deery. "We're hoping we can get him back on loan until the end of the season because Larne are obviously challenging on all fronts and we're in a position to continue his development.

"I think playing in the Championship for another few months where we will hopefully be pushing for promotion would be ideal for him and Larne.

"He's enjoying his football. I've always said that I want players to come and do well and use Institute as a platform for their career."

Institute striker Michael Harris, who recently netted a brace against Newington, is also attracting Premiership interest.

It comes as no surprise to Deery that top-flight clubs are circling around his top young talent and Championship ‘Player of the Month’ for November, Shaun Leppard, is also on the radar of some of the bigger clubs.

For Deery it's a sign the club is the perfect platform for young players to develop their game.

"Oisin is coming from a couple of relegation fights which is difficult for any young player coming into that at 16 years of age,” said Deery. “We're speaking about Oisin now but there's interest in a couple of other players like Shaun Leppard and Michael Harris.

"There are two or three others as well so that says to me we're doing something right if our players are attracting interest from the bigger clubs in the Premiership.