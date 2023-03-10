​The 22-year-old started his career off with the Glasgow giants before joining fellow Scottish Premiership club St Mirren – who are managed by Northern Irishman, Stephen Robinson – in 2021.

He has spent the current campaign on-loan at Windsor Park and been one of their most consistent performers, as indicated by being named Linfield’s man-of-the-match in their crunch league clash with Larne on Tuesday.

Having missed out on a maiden piece of silverware in the County Antrim Shield final earlier this year, Finlayson is looking to put things right.

Linfield defender Daniel Finlayson

"I was at Rangers in my youth career so played in a lot of finals and lots of big occasions,” he said.

"That expectation to win has always been there since I was young and coming to a place like this suits me – I enjoy the pressure.

"I've always known Linfield for being a massive club. I'm looking to win things in my career and looking to be places where you're striving to be the best and trying to get as much out of my career as I can.

"It's the business end of the season now and you want to be turning results into trophies. We have the chance to do that.

"The expectation here is to win, everyone knows that - it's no secret, so hopefully we can do that."

The Northern Ireland youth international feels this season has been one of personal progress and many Linfield fans have called for the club to make Finlayson’s stay in Belfast a permanent one – but he isn’t thinking too far ahead.

"I've enjoyed my time here - it has been brilliant,” he added.

“I feel like this is the most consistent I've been in my career but still feel I have lots more to offer and this is only me getting started.

"I can definitely add more goals to my game. That's my own biggest criticism - I should probably be on five or six this season.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to be consistent this season because it was a big year for me. The fans have been brilliant with me since I came in and they and the manager have gave me confidence.

"There's only 10 or 11 games left of the season and that's all I'm focusing on right now.

"In my head all I'm thinking about is the next two trophies which is the league and league cup. Anything else other than that isn't up to me or anyone at the moment, it's just seeing what happens."

Finlayson is yet to taste defeat against Coleraine with two of three meetings ending in draws while David Healy’s men won their most recent clash.

"Two out of the three have been goalless draws but that just shows how good the teams are defensively,” he said.

