Experienced Irish League boss feels management becoming more difficult both on and off the pitch

Experienced Irish League boss Paul Kee feels management is becoming increasingly more difficult in the current day both on and off the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kee, who enjoyed a playing career which included spells at the likes of Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Charlton Athletic, took up his first managerial role in 1993 and has spent the last 32 years involved in football across a range of positions.

He’s currently leading H&W Welders’ charge towards a Premiership promotion dream, hoping to repeat the same feat he achieved with Institute over a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout Kee’s career, he’s felt every emotion possible and also experienced significant changes in the football world, but he admits the job is becoming harder nowadays with managers hit by opinions from all angles.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

The introduction of social media and its importance in society means rather than waiting for the newspapers to be hit with potential criticism, it’s almost instant and only a couple of taps away.

Meanwhile, standards have continued to rise in the Irish League with some clubs moving towards full-time models – making the task for others to compete even more difficult.

"You're getting hit from all sides these days in terms of opinions and that is really difficult,” said Kee. “That brings pressure in itself to people who run football clubs because all supporters are demanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, the Premiership has went up another gear with full-time football and that brings pressure to part-time managers.

"You're competing against the rest of the part-time teams really and you have to come out on top there. Unfortunately, it you don't get that bit of rhythm or luck along the way you can end up with difficulties."

Football management can be a ruthless business with results prioritised – another factor of the Irish League becoming more competitive is there’s no time to waste in picking up points.

After losing nine consecutive matches, Paddy McLaughlin, who Kee managed at Institute, departed Glenavon at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While time is often the most important thing, especially after a busy transfer window, Kee knows it’s not a luxury afforded to managers.

"You don't get time and it's all about results,” he added. “You have to dig a result out somewhere and that's the problem Paddy had...he didn't get a win in nine in the league and it can cause panic.

"It's difficult for managers because you're working with a deck of cards and have to develop young players which is difficult these days when you're depending on results. You're trying to get the balance right.

"It's difficult getting players to settle in and Paddy made a significant number of changes - you need time for 10, 11 or 12 players to settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the nature of football, there's a team that doesn't start well and you need to show patience, but at the same time I can understand when Saturday's result went against them that being nine points adrift is difficult and Paddy knew that as well.