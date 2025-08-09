Experienced Irish League midfielder reveals reasons behind 'no-brainer' Carrick Rangers transfer

Matthew Snoddy admits it was a “no-brainer” to reunite with his former Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter at Carrick Rangers after joining the club from Glenavon.

Snoddy started his career at Seaview and was part of a golden period of success for the Crues under Baxter, playing his part in three Gibson Cup triumphs and also scored his penalty in their famous Setanta Cup final shootout success against Derry City in 2012.

The 32-year-old moved on to Glenavon in a permanent deal in 2021 following an initial loan spell and became an established member of the Lurgan Blues squad, racking up 194 appearances across all competitions.

It was announced last weekend that Snoddy had been made available for transfer with immediate effect alongside goalkeeper Mark Byrne, and he will now link up with a couple of former Crues team-mates at Taylors Avenue in Billy Joe Burns and Adam Lecky, who joined earlier this summer.

Matthew Snoddy has joined Carrick Rangers from Glenavon. (Photo by Carrick Rangers/Richard Hood)

Snoddy insists Carrick’s vision played a key role in him choosing the County Antrim outfit as his next destination and he’ll now be hoping to help them bounce back from an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign.

“I'm delighted to be here and get the deal over the line,” he said. “When I knew Carrick and Stephen were interested it was a no-brainer for me.

“Stephen didn't have to sell the Club much to be fair, I know there's a project here and it's exciting and it's definitely a Club on the up.

“It can be difficult moving to a new Club, but knowing I was coming here with a lot of boys I've played with before made the decision a lot easier and I'm looking forward to getting amongst all the lads.”

Baxter handed Snoddy his Irish League debut almost 15 years ago and has since watched him grow into what the legendary boss labelled a “fantastic Irish League footballer”

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Matthew Snoddy to Taylors Avenue,” said Baxter. "Matthew is a player who I have worked with at the start of his career before his move to Glenavon and he has grown into a fantastic Irish League footballer in the last five or six years.

“He will bring energy, quality and experience into the heart of our midfield and can also cover in a number of other positions if required.

“I would like to thank everyone at Glenavon Football Club for making this move happen and we extend a very warm welcome to Matthew and his family on his arrival at Carrick.”

Announcing Snoddy’s departure, Glenavon posted on social media: “Glenavon FC can confirm that Matthew Snoddy has left the club to join Carrick Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

“Skimmer joined Glenavon initially on loan from Crusaders in 2021 and went on to make 194 appearances, scoring 11 goals.