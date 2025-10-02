Experienced striker earns Northern Ireland recall ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header
After starting their campaign with victory over Luxembourg before losing out to the Germans, this window represents another opportunity for O’Neill’s men to take strides towards ending the nation’s World Cup wait.
Alongside Magennis, who has scored four league goals for League One outfit Exeter City this season and is hoping to add to his 82 caps, goalkeeper Conor Hazard, Ciaron Brown and Ross McCausland have also been called upon by O’Neill.
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard and Brodie Spencer were both named in last month’s panel before picking up injuries, but with the duo having since recovered, they make their return alongside Paul Smyth.
There’s no place in the squad for Stephen McMullan, former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, Blackpool forward Dale Taylor, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce and Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons.
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is still not available due to a shoulder injury, while Preston North End midfielder Jordan Thompson is recovering from ankle surgery.
Northern Ireland squad
Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bristol Rovers).
Defenders – Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (San Diego), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon).
Midfielders – George Saville (Luton Town), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Ross McCausland (Aris Limassol, on loan from Rangers), Jamie Donley (Stoke City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie McDonnell (Mansfield Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest).
Forwards – Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).