Explained: The two officiating changes which Irish League fans can expect to see implemented next season

Irish FA Senior Refereeing Manager Andrew Davey has outlined two officiating changes which Irish League fans can expect to see implemented in the upcoming season.

In March, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved a rule amendment stating that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than eight seconds, the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team.

Replacing the previous six-second rule, the eight-second count begins when the goalkeeper has full control of the ball and not being challenged by an opposing player while the referee will visibly count down the final five seconds.

If opponents begin to pressure or obstruct the goalkeeper during the countdown, the referee will award an indirect free-kick.

Two changes are coming to Irish League officiating next season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

This rule has been introduced to all UEFA competitions and will now be implemented in the upcoming Irish League campaign.

"The biggest one coming in is the goalkeeper in possession of the ball,” Davey told BBC Sportsound. “It has now went from six seconds to eight seconds before they have to release (the ball).

"It won’t just be as soon as the goalkeeper grabs the ball...when the goalkeeper is in clear control of the ball and has a path to get rid of the ball, eight seconds will start.

"The (six-second rule) probably wasn’t implemented as strictly as it should have been, but now there’s no hiding place in that from five seconds down the referee will hold their hand up and indicate the last five seconds.

"The ball must then be released into play on or before that is finished otherwise it’s a corner to the opposition.

"If any player tries to obstruct the goalkeeper, stand in front or try and stop them trying to kick it, it’s an automatic indirect free-kick to the goalkeeper.”

Another change is the introduction of a ‘captain’s only’ policy with the skipper of each team being the sole person able to communicate with the referee as UEFA look to “enhance communication around referees' decisions and encourage mutual trust”.

Davey says this will be enforced particularly around major incidents, such as penalty decisions or red card calls, while the captain will then be responsible for passing information on to their team-mates.

UEFA have previously stated that any player disregarding the advice should be cautioned.

"We don’t want referees away from all players, so it’s only when it comes to major decisions like penalties, goals being scored or red cards where there might be a bit of controversy or discussion,” added Davey. “What we want are the captains of both teams being the only people coming to speak to the referee.