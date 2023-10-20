Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that former Linfield youth product Ross McCausland is set to sign a new contract at Scottish giants Rangers that will keep him at Ibrox beyond next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old moved to Glasgow in 2019 and made his maiden first team appearance in a 3-1 victory over Hearts in May 2022, coming on as a second-half substitute for Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

He has impressed in recent weeks and was drafted back into the senior ranks by countryman Steven Davis, who had taken interim charge of Rangers following the departure of Michael Beale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCausland came off the bench in their disappointing 2-1 Europa League loss in Cyprus to Aris Limassol and then played 50 minutes in a 3-0 Premiership win against St Mirren three days later.

Ross McCausland in action for Northern Ireland U21s against Luxembourg U21s at Mourneview Park, Lurgan in September. PIC: Presseye/Brian Little

The County Antrim native was named as the club’s Academy Player of the Month for September on Thursday after scoring in a SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over Alloa Athletic.

A number of English and Scottish clubs had been linked with a loan move for McCausland, but the Northern Ireland U21 international could now be set to earn more minutes under new boss Philippe Clement.

"Rangers are set to offer Ross McCausland new contract to keep him at the club beyond summer 2024,” Romano posted to his 19million followers on X. “McCausland has featured in the last two games and made a positive impression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the win over St Mirren, McCausland told RangersTV: “I was told to just go and express myself. I went out with no fear.

"Coming on off the back of the European game the other night, my confidence was through the roof already, so I just wanted to get out and show everybody what I can do.

"Words can’t describe it. It has been my dream since I was young to play for Rangers and I can’t ask for much more than two games in a week.

"It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.”

He’s also thriving off the chance to learn from a number of experienced players at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at the players in the changing room with the likes of Tav (James Tavernier), Connor Goldson, Jack Butland – learning off them is only going to make you better,” he added. “The boys I’m playing with now are at the top of their careers.