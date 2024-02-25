Former Northern Ireland international Chris Nicholl pictured in October 1980. PIC: Pacemaker Press 849/80/BW

Wilmslow-born ​​Nicholl represented his adopted country on 51 occasions and played all five matches at the 1982 World Cup as Billy Bingham’s side made it to the second round in Spain by topping a group which included the hosts, Yugoslavia and Honduras.

His last appearance for Northern Ireland came in 1983, but he returned to the international set-up as assistant manager to Lawrie McMenemy between 1998-2000.

Nicholl started his career with Burnley before enjoying further spells at Witton Albion, Halifax Town, Luton Town, Aston Villa, Southampton and Grimsby Town.

He made over 200 appearances during five years with Villa, captaining them to League Cup glory over Everton in 1977 – two years after he had won the competition for the first time with a 1-0 success against Norwich City at Wembley Stadium in front of nearly 96,000 spectators under Ron Saunders.

Nicholl also played 228 times for the Saints, reaching a third career League Cup final in 1979, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat against Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

Upon his retirement from playing after a spell with Grimsby, helping them achieve their highest league finish in nearly 40 years while at the club, Nicholl moved into management, returning to Southampton.

He spent almost six years at the helm, winning 100 and drawing 86 of his 293 games in charge before taking up the same position at Walsall in August 1994.

Nicholl secured Division Three promotion as runners-up and they finished in the top-half of Division Two the following season before departing.

In the BBC documentary 'Dementia, Football and Me' hosted by former England international Alan Shearer, who Nicholl handed a senior Saints debut, he stated that he was “brain-damaged from heading balls” and often forgot where he lived due to dementia.

Nicholl’s daughter Cathy confirmed the passing of her father with a Facebook post, saying he was “absolutely dedicated to football”.

“He was absolutely dedicated to football and everything revolved around it,” she posted. “Despite his illness, he would still go on long walks and go out with us.

“We are a tightknit family and we have done lots of things together while he’s been in care.”

Chris’ son Paul Nicholl also paid tribute to his father, saying on the Southern Daily Echo: “‘He was so dedicated and mum knew that when she married him.

“Dad was a generous man who was always willing to help people and be friendly.

“He was always happy and smiling, even when he would become tired in recent years.

“When dad was manager at Saints, there were a few disgruntled fans but I don’t often hear people speak badly of him.

“He was well regarded and a nice human.”

Northern Ireland, who Nicholl scored for seven minutes into his debut against Sweden in 1974, offered their thoughts and prayers to the family with Chris leaving behind wife Jane, children Paul and Cathy, and grandchildren Lewis, Owen, Kristina, Lucy and Haizea.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Nicholl,” they posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He played 51 times for us, including the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former international teammate John O’Neill said Nicholl “was a hell of a player” and that he’ll be “sorely missed” by the football community.

"When I first got into the Northern Ireland squad Danny Blanchflower the manager put me into room with him,” O’Neill told BBC Sport. “Then I only knew him as a wonderful player not as a person.

"Danny said he will teach you everything you need to know about playing centre half and he most certainly did.

"He was a hell of a player, a really tough, old school competitor, but most of all he was one of the good guys and will be sorely missed."

In a series of posts on the club’s official X account, Villa said: “Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Nicholl, who has died at the age of 77.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Chris’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“A two-time promotion and League Cup winner, Chris Nicholl’s achievements in claret and blue will never be forgotten.

“He was a dominant figure at the heart of the Aston Villa defence for over five seasons, making 252 appearances and scoring 20 goals. Rest in peace, Chris.”

Shearer and future England international Matt Le Tissier, who Nicholl also brought through at Southampton, both paid tribute to their former manager.

Shearer said on X: “RIP Chris Nicholl. You believed in me and gave me my chance. Thank you.”

Le Tissier added: “The thoughts and prayers of my family go out to the family of my first manager Chris Nicholl, who has sadly passed away.