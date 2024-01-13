Fan apology but 'gutted' Oran Kearney '100 per cent clear in my mind it will change' for Coleraine after 6-0 loss
Kearney told the official club social media platforms following the Sports Direct Premiership loss: “Gutted...I think the first four, possibly five, goals we’ve people in there holding their hands up apologising for rushes of blood or poor decision-making or whatever it may be.
"But in simple terms it hurts us, it hurts the fans and it hurts the people who have come up here today to support us.
"And I can only apologise to the people who have come up here in the middle of January and it’s the first thing we spoke about when we got in there in relation to it’s not acceptable and it’s not good enough.
"But I know it will change and I’m 100 per cent clear in my mind it will change and that change will happen very, very soon.
"It’s been a very tough season, there’s been big parts of it where we’ve missed five, six players all season long...today is no different.
"But I do know and I do feel that we’ve Matthew (Shevlin) back out there on the pitch, we’ve Stevie (O’Donnell) back out there on the pitch.
"I think next week hopefully we’ve another three or four back out there.
"And I do feel and I do know that turning point is about to come where we’ll have that ability to kick on and have a really strong finish to the season.
"We’ve four or five very strong players missing today who probably would start today...we’ve probably four on the pitch who we’re trying to get minutes into, through no fault of their own.
"I thought Jack Scott was a shining light today, I thought Matthew looked really good when he came on and Stevie O’s first 90 since August time.
"Sadly we’re having to use these games to get people up to speed...I just think and know particularly when you look at ideally what’s coming back next week we’ll be a totally different outfit and have a totally different look about us.”