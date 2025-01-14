Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield will turn the club’s Windsor Park stadium into “a place of reflection and remembrance” on Thursday by offering fans an opportunity to honour former player Michael Newberry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sudden death of Michael on December 30 led to tributes from across the Northern Ireland football family, with his funeral to take place on Thursday morning in the 27-year-old’s home city of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Representatives from Linfield and Cliftonville, the two Irish League clubs Michael represented across his playing career, will attend the funeral in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans wishing to pay their respects in Northern Ireland can visit Windsor Park from 10-5 o’clock on Thursday when Linfield will “invite supporters to join us in celebrating his life”.

Michael Newberry spent over three years with Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Club officials have “designated the home dugout at Windsor Park as a space for fans to leave flowers and personal tributes to Michael”.

"This Thursday, Windsor Park will be a place of reflection and remembrance as the club pays tribute to former player Michael Newberry, who tragically passed away in December,” read a Linfield club statement. “Michael, a cherished member of our football family, will be laid to rest on the same day. In honour of his contributions to the club and the community, we invite supporters to join us in celebrating his life.

“As a mark of respect, the club has designated the home dugout at Windsor Park as a space for fans to leave flowers and personal tributes to Michael. Supporters are welcome to visit between 10am and 5pm to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This gesture reflects Michael’s profound friendships within the team and his endearing connection to the club.

Michael Newberry playing for Cliftonville this season in the Irish League. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Supporters can enter the stadium through the Players’ Entrance at the back of the South Stand and will be shown where to go by security staff.

“Michael’s warmth and humility endeared him to team-mates and fans alike. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the countless memories he leaves behind.

“Thursday will be a poignant day for all connected with Windsor Park and the wider Irish League football family as we remember Michael’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael, who represented Northern Ireland as a youth international, spent over three years at Linfield before joining Cliftonville in the summer.

A GoFundMe page created to help the Newberry family with “funeral costs and to ease some of the pressure whilst they navigate their grief” was sitting on over £11,000 donated at the start of this week, close to double the original £6.5k target.

Games across Northern Ireland have started with a minute’s silence in memory of Michael, with additional gestures at Linfield and Cliftonville fixtures to honour his time with both clubs including wreaths placed in the centre circle, shirts featuring his number 5 on the front and a video tribute.

Michael’s older brother Adrian recently highlighted the gratitude of the Newberry family to those in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to come over and thank the people of Northern Ireland for their kindness,” he said. “He had a life in Newcastle but he also had a life in Northern Ireland, where he had people who he loved and vice-versa.

“I want to go over there and meet his friends to get the stories of what he was like and the memories that they have.

“I'd like to go to a Linfield or Cliftonville match with his shirt on and try and get a little chat with the managers. I would love that to show my appreciation.

“It's taken us by a whirlwind but the support has been immense and overwhelming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a personal tribute to Michael, Adrian remembered his brother as “a caring, compassionate man”.

“If you ever met him off the pitch, you would know he was a caring, compassionate man, who would go out of his way to help anybody,” he said. “He would put himself out to help anyone and it was a selfless commitment. I just loved the bones of him.

“I've broken down multiple times. It will get better with time but we have to find a way of coping with it.