Fans react to Glenavon deals for Andy Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey

@g2mcc

Impressive work by the club. As Gary said more than once, the three players are winners and will undoubtedly raise standards on and off the field.

@big_smicker

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Waterworth. Pic by Pacemaker

Wow!! Big statement from Glenavon for next season

@Fish1872

Quite possibly the most buzzing I’ve ever been about Glenavon signings. That is 3 belters we’ve signed today, couldn’t be happier

@Nathan_1905

Mark Stafford. Pic by Pacemaker.

Class signings good luck Hawk Staff and Waterworth

@cfegan17

You won’t get 3 better signings than that in the Irish league

@kennyp1886

Mark Haughey. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

You’ve got 3 absolute belter’s there, gutted they’ve moved on but wish them well in the future

@Ken_1069

3 cracking signings. Gutted they’ve left Linfield

@Nathan_Glenavon

Time To Climb

@Redhand55

Gonna win the league...but in all seriousness, that was 3 great signings. Time to push up the table now!

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.