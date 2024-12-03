FC Barcelona ace Caroline Graham Hansen was once again star of the show as Norway ended Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching next year’s UEFA Women’s European Championship with a 3-0 play-off second-leg defeat at the Ullevaal Stadion.

After suffering a 4-0 loss at Inver Park on Friday, Tanya Oxtoby’s side already faced an almost impossible mission in Oslo against a team that are sitting 29 places higher in the FIFA World Rankings, and that task became even tougher when Graham Hansen squeezed her 50th international goal under Jackie Burns.

Since moving to the Spanish giants from Wolfsburg in 2019, Graham Hansen has registered a remarkable 148 goal contributions in 109 league matches – form which has helped Barcelona win five consecutive titles alongside three Champions League crowns – and she finished second in the recent Ballon d'Or Féminin behind teammate Aitana Bonmati.

Arsenal’s Frida Maanum capitalised on a Northern Ireland error to double Norway’s lead mere moments into the second-half and substitute Synne Jensen added their third via a Rebecca McKenna deflection – rounding out a comprehensive 7-0 aggregate win.

Norway’s Marit B. Lund battles with Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill in Oslo. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com)

Oxtoby made just one change from Friday’s heavy defeat with Chloe McCarron replacing Danielle Maxwell while Norway made three adjustments, including recalling Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, who holds the record for most goals scored in the Women’s Champions League – another sign of the quality possessed by the hosts.

It took Norway only five minutes to have their first attempt on target as captain Maren Mjelde guided a header straight at Burns before Graham Hansen found the opener moments later, showing great footwork before finishing.

The 29-year-old was at the centre of everything in the early stages and almost laid the ball on a plate for Hegerberg to add a second, but the striker couldn’t quite reach the delivery across goal.

An onslaught on Northern Ireland’s goal continued with Maanum forcing Burns into another save before Rebecca Holloway was in the right place to stop Karina Saevik tapping home the rebound.

Norway struck the woodwork in the 22nd minute when skipper Mjelde blasted an effort off the crossbar before Graham Hansen tested Burns, who stood up to the challenge, once again and the Bristol City shot-stopper was then required to deny Hegerberg from close range.

Only the post stopped the hosts adding a second when Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s stunning strike from distance bounced back off the frame.

Northern Ireland were showing more resilience under immense pressure than at home a few days prior and their best chance came on the stroke of half-time as Joely Andrews stole the ball before feeding Simone Magill, who in turn found Lauren Wade with the strike taking Fiorentina’s Cecilie Fiskerstrand two attempts to gather.

Norway came flying out of the traps after the break as Maanum robbed McKenna of possession before firing in her side’s second in the 47th minute.