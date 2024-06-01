Fermanagh's Kieran McKenna ‘honoured’ to lead Ipswich into top flight after signing new deal
The 38-year-old – who was raised in Fermanagh – found himself in demand after securing back-to-back promotions with a second-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship and was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton.
However, he turned down the opportunity to explore those options by signing a new four-year contract.
“It’s the next step on the journey. It’s a big decision,” he told Town TV.
“We’ve had an incredible couple of years. When you have that there is interest from other clubs in players and staff members.
“In football everyone has to consider themselves and their family and it’s a short career, so all those things have to come into consideration.
“But for me it the honour of being able to lead the club out in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years was something I didn’t want to miss out on.
“That was a big factor, plus the fantastic support from the board, supporters and a wonderful playing group. I’m really happy with the decision.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.