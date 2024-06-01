Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who was raised in Fermanagh, has signed a new four-year contract at Portman Road. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Manager Kieran McKenna admits the opportunity to lead Ipswich in the Premier League for the first time in over two decades was a driving force in him committing his future to the club.

The 38-year-old – who was raised in Fermanagh – found himself in demand after securing back-to-back promotions with a second-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship and was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton.

However, he turned down the opportunity to explore those options by signing a new four-year contract.

“It’s the next step on the journey. It’s a big decision,” he told Town TV.

“We’ve had an incredible couple of years. When you have that there is interest from other clubs in players and staff members.

“In football everyone has to consider themselves and their family and it’s a short career, so all those things have to come into consideration.

“But for me it the honour of being able to lead the club out in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years was something I didn’t want to miss out on.