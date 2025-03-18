Michael O’Neill has added the uncapped Kofi Balmer and Jamie Donley to his Northern Ireland squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden after Bolton defender Eoin Toal withdrew through injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell’s Balmer, 24, has previously been included in O’Neill’s squads but is yet to make his senior debut, having featured 20 times at Under-21 level.

But this is a first senior call-up for striker Donley, who is on loan at Leyton Orient from Tottenham, and who has previously represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town striker Dion Charles has also had to pull out of the squad, following hamstring issues.

Jamie Donley (right) on show for Leyton Orient during February's FA Cup clash with Manchester City. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

O’Neill said – before FIFA confirmed his clearance on Tuesday evening “with immediate effect” and “how all relevant paperwork has now been completed” – that he was keen to have him in the squad as a learning experience.

“We are naturally disappointed for Eoin to withdraw so early on in the camp, however I am confident that Kofi can come in and make an impact,” O’Neill said. “We’re also pleased to welcome Jamie into the squad.

"He is a young player that we have been tracking for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are waiting on the relevant paperwork from FIFA to be processed before we can determine whether he plays an active role in any of the games, but having him in and around the place to familiarise himself with the place and stuff I felt was important.”

Donley, born to a Northern Irish father and English mother, has scored six goals and added six assists in 27 games for Orient this season.

He has played for England at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 level, and Northern Ireland at U15, U16 and U19 level.

His addition takes O’Neill’s squad to 26 for Friday’s home game against Switzerland and the trip to Sweden next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill, ahead of training, described how “I’m looking forward to regrouping for these important warm-up games against very good opposition”.

Donley’s club manager, Richie Wellens, recently told Orient’s media channel. “He deserves it, he has been outstanding.