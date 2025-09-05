First round draw revealed for BetMcLean Cup as holders Cliftonville and Linfield handed home ties
This season’s competition has even greater stakes with the winner going straight into the newly rebranded BetMcLean European Playoff Final at the end of the league campaign, putting them one match away from securing a European spot.
In Friday’s draw, the 12 Premiership clubs and top-four ranked Championship clubs from last season took their place in the seeded pot with the remaining sides entering as unseeded teams.
Cliftonville secured glory in March as Joe Gormley’s extra-time winner sealed a 1-0 victory over Glentoran, who will face a trip to Institute next month.
The Blues have previously suffered cup defeat at the hands of Queen’s with The Dub outfit recording one of the biggest shocks in Irish Cup history when they ran out 2-1 winners in a fifth round tie in January 2020.
Having won consecutive BetMcLean Cup crowns in 2022/23 and 2023/24, David Healy’s side will be hoping for another deep run.
Elsewhere, Coleraine will make the trip to Dollingstown, Larne are on the road to Dergview and Crusaders begin with a home clash against Gary Hamilton’s Ballymacash Rangers.
Ballymena United entertain Ballinamallard United, Portadown face off against Newry City and Carrick Rangers will travel to Armagh City.
Glenavon have been drawn away to Warrenpoint Town and there’s an interesting East Belfast derby between Dundela and H&W Welders.
All matches are set to be played on Tuesday, October 7 apart from Ards vs Dungannon Swifts, which will be contested on October 8 with Bangor taking on Lisburn Distillery at Clandeboye Park the previous evening.
Full round one draw:
Ards v Dungannon Swifts
Armagh City v Carrick Rangers
Ballymena United v Ballinamallard United
Bangor v Lisburn Distillery
Cliftonville v Coagh United
Crusaders v Ballymacash Rangers
Dergview v Larne
Dollingstown v Coleraine
H&W Welders v Dundela
Institute v Glentoran
Linfield v Queen's University
Loughgall v Strabane Athletic
Moyola Park v Annagh United
Newington v Limavady United
Newry City v Portadown
Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon