Five-star Coleraine cruise past Dungannon Swifts

The Bannsiders, still smarting from last week’s defeat to Glenavon, put the Swifts to the sword with a fantastic display in the first 45 minutes.

An own goal from Caolan Marron kicked things off before three goals in eight minutes from Kieran Farren, Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin sealed the points before the break.

Michael McCrudden grabbed his first goal for the club on 85 minutes to complete the rout.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

Swifts boss Dean Shiels had bought in deadline day signing Marron for his debut

But his night took a turn for the worse on 10 minutes as he put the visitors in front with an unfortunate own goal.

The Swifts were caught out from a corner-kick, with a long pass by Conor McKendry releasing Glackin.

He did well to hold off John Scott before drilling a low pass across the face of goal which Marron inadvertently fired into his own net as he slid in.

James Knowles forced Gareth Deane into action on 19 minutes from a dipping free-kick as the hosts tried to force their way back into the game.

A clever pass from McKendry on the half-hour sent Shevlin racing into the box, but his cut-back was cleared by Dean Currie, with Lee Lynch waiting to pounce.

Lynch then forced Declan Dunne into a good save after another slick Coleraine move.

The Swifts goal was living a charmed life and the pressure told as the visitors extended their lead.

The hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner and the ball eventually found the unmarked Farren at the back post, who fired home his first goal for the club.

And it got even better for the Bannsiders two minutes before the break as Shevlin grabbed his seventh of the season.

The striker started and finished the move to put his side well in control.

The dominance was rewarded again on 45 minutes as they cut open the Swifts thanks to a sublime pass by Lynch.

Glackin was the recipient and he raced away before slotting low past Dunne.

Shiels made a double change at the break - bringing on defenders Cahal McGinty and Mayowa Animasahun for Marron and Scott, but they were still struggling to contain the Bannsiders.

A flare-up between Michael Ruddy and McKendry was the closest we came to a contest, with both ending up in the referee’s notebook.

They were almost gifted a fifth on 68 minutes as Currie attempted to chest Jarvis’ cross to safety and almost caught out his keeper, who scooped up the loose ball.

A speculative effort from Knowles from a free-kick failed to trouble Deane as play moved into the final 20 minutes.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was afforded the pleasure of withdrawing three of his attacking stars with Lynch, Shevlin and McKendry all making way for James McLaughlin, Michael McCrudden and Evan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin forced Dunne into a decent save while Deane was out quickly to deny Ruddy a consolation.

It was the Bannsiders who scored again before the end as McCrudden popped up with five minutes to go with a composed finish.

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Knowles, McCready, Campbell, Curry, Gallagher, Barr, Ruddy, McGee.

Subs: Groogan, Coyle, O’Connor, McGinty, Walsh, Animasahun, Convie.

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, Mullan, A.Jarvis, McKendry, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, Shevlin.

Subs: Gallagher, J.McLaughlin, McCrudden, O’Donnell, E.McLaughlin, O’Mahony, Mitchell.