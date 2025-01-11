Five-star Dungannon Swifts return to second in the Premiership as John McGovern and Tomas Galvin net braces in Crusaders win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts returned to second in the Premiership once again as John McGovern and Tomas Galvin both netted braces in their 5-1 victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS:

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Williamson, Owens, Larmour, O’Connor, Nixon, Barr.

John McGovern and Brandon Bermingham (right) both scored for Dungannon Swifts on Saturday. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Subs: Stewart, Blaney, Smith, Maguire, Brown, James, Downey.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Curry, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Solis Grogan, King, Boyd, Galvin, Hutchinson, McAleese, Bermingham.

Referee: Louise Thompson.

One change to the Dungannon team before kick-off as Andrew Mitchell goes down injured in the warm-up and is replaced by Brandon Bermingham while Thomas Maguire moves onto the bench.

FIRST HALF

5: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Superb start for the Swifts as Leo Alves feeds a ball over the top to John McGovern who beats the offside trap before finishing well beyond Jonny Tuffey. 1-0.

10: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Jarlath O’Rourke for taking down Leo Alves.

14: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (BRANDON BERMINGHAM) – After scoring on debut against Rathfriland Rangers last weekend, January signing Brandon Bermingham scores on his first Premiership outing, tapping home after Dean Curry sent a header back across goal. 2-0.

15: Crusaders almost pull one back immediately as Josh O’Connor rises highest from Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross but it bounces back off the post.

24: Philip Lowry is played in down the right-hand side by Josh O’Connor and his wicked effort goes narrowly wide of the post.

30: Frustrated Stewart Nixon boots the ball into the Dungannon supporters and is spoken to by Louise Thompson but escapes a booking.

33: Kealan Dillon unleashes a trademark vicious effort from distance which Jonny Tuffey has to punch away due it swerving and Brandon Bermingham almost pounces before being put under pressure by Daniel Larmour.

45: One minute of added time.

HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 2 Dungannon Swifts.

SECOND HALF

46: Crusaders make quick start after the break and a dangerous Jarlath O’Rourke corner evades everybody when any touch would have got the home side back into the match.

48: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Sensational play from Dungannon as John McGovern lays it off to Kealan Dillon before spinning in behind and finishes off a superb Dillon pass into the bottom corner. 3-0.

51: Tempers flare in the middle of the pitch between Leo Alves and Jordan Forsythe with pushing and shoving. Louise Thompson books both of them.

58: A cross from the right almost sails directly over Dungannon goalkeeper Declan Dunne but he backpedals in the nick of time to get an important touch.

61: Another trademark Kealan Dillon strike from distance looks destined for the bottom corner but a deflection takes it inches wide.

66: First change for Crusaders as Jordan Forsythe makes way for Bradley Maguire, who is on for his first Premiership appearance of the season.

69: Two more changes for the hosts as Josh O’Connor and Stewart Nixon are replaced by Brandon Downey and Jordan Stewart.

73: Gael Bigirimana lays it off to Brandon Bermingham as the Swifts look to strike on the counter but his effort goes wide. Rodney McAree makes his first change as Leo Alves makes way for Tomas Galvin.

74: Final substitution for Crusaders sees Jonathan James replace Lewis Barr.

76: Daniel Larmour is booked for bringing down the dangerous Brandon Bermingham.

83: Young Crusaders midfielder Josh Williamson is booked for a nasty looking late challenge on John McGovern. Two changes for the visitors with Kealan Dillon and James Knowles replaced by Bobby-Jack McAleese and Grant Hutchinson.

88: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TOMAS GALVIN) – Crusaders step off Tomas Galvin, inviting him to take on the shot, and he duly obliges by firing into the bottom corner past Jonny Tuffey. 4-0.

90: GOAL – CRUSADERS (JORDAN OWENS) – Consolation strike for the Crues as Jordan Owens’ deflected shot loops in despite the best efforts of Declan Dunne. 4-1.

90+3: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TOMAS GALVIN) – Wow! Substitute Tomas Galvin fires a stunning free-kick beyond Jonny Tuffey – spectacular striker. 5-1.