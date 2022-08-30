Five-star Newry City blow Glenavon away

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Mullen’s men dominated from the start at Mourneview Park and deservedly walked away with the points.

The Lurgan Blues had picked up their first win of the season at Coleraine on Friday night, but found themselves a goal behind inside five minutes.

John McGovern was given too much time and space to head into the bottom corner.

Newry's John McGovern celebrates his opener

The home side almost grabbed an instant response but Conor McCloskey’s effort flew wide of the target.

And that proved costly as McGovern and Newry grabbed a second with a composed finish past Rory Brown.

Unbelievably a third was to come as Daniel Hughes got in on the act with another finish past Brown.

The Lurgan Blues had a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit on 37 minutes as they were awarded a penalty for handball but Peter Campbell’s spot kick was saved by Steven Maguire.

Glenavon were out early for the second half with the words of boss Gary Hamilton no doubt ringing in their ears.

But despite the rallying calls and a couple of substitutes they failed to really trouble the visitors.

And it was Newry who scored again with seven minutes to go as Declan Carville nodded in from a corner.

There was still time for two more goals though.

The hosts finally made a mark on the score sheet as Josh Doyle raced on to a flick on before slotting past Maguire.