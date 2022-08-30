Five-star Newry City blow Glenavon away
Newry City picked up their first points of the season thanks to a stunning 5-1 win over Glenavon.
Darren Mullen’s men dominated from the start at Mourneview Park and deservedly walked away with the points.
The Lurgan Blues had picked up their first win of the season at Coleraine on Friday night, but found themselves a goal behind inside five minutes.
John McGovern was given too much time and space to head into the bottom corner.
Most Popular
-
1
Manx Grand Prix: Maiden victory for Rob Hodson in Classic Superbike finale but no luck for Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop
-
2
For Ryan Moffatt at 36 ‘outside family, football is the best thing in the world’
-
3
Larne get want they 'Want' as they bring in new defender
-
4
Manx Grand Prix results round-up from Isle of Man
-
5
Rory McIlroy thanks 'lucky charm' Kyler Aubrey after FedEx Cup win
The home side almost grabbed an instant response but Conor McCloskey’s effort flew wide of the target.
And that proved costly as McGovern and Newry grabbed a second with a composed finish past Rory Brown.
Unbelievably a third was to come as Daniel Hughes got in on the act with another finish past Brown.
The Lurgan Blues had a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit on 37 minutes as they were awarded a penalty for handball but Peter Campbell’s spot kick was saved by Steven Maguire.
Glenavon were out early for the second half with the words of boss Gary Hamilton no doubt ringing in their ears.
But despite the rallying calls and a couple of substitutes they failed to really trouble the visitors.
And it was Newry who scored again with seven minutes to go as Declan Carville nodded in from a corner.
There was still time for two more goals though.
The hosts finally made a mark on the score sheet as Josh Doyle raced on to a flick on before slotting past Maguire.
But Newry City had the final word on the night as James Teelan ran over half the pitch before firing past Brown to cap an excellent night for the hosts.