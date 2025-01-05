Coleraine players celebrate Dylan Boyle's stunning effort against Armagh City. (Photo: David Cavan)

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels was full of praise for his players after their five-star showing in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders welcomed Armagh City at a chilly Showgrounds but quickly got into the groove as Corey Smith's wicked cross forced Ethan Jordan to score an unfortunate own goal.

The lead was doubled six minutes before the break as a training ground routine paid off as Jamie Glackin's corner at the edge of the box was drilled home by Dylan Boyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh did have a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half but failed to lay on the glove on the hosts who added three further goals before the end.

The first arrived when Matthew Shevlin fired in from Connor Murray's cross, before substitute Kirk McLaughlin turned inside the box and arrowed a low effort into the far corner.

The win - and a sixth round date with Dungannon Swifts - was sealed at the death when fellow substitute Kyle Spence netted an eye-catching goal from distance.

"We knew it was going to be difficult as Armagh have been going well and put out two Premiership clubs in the BetMcLean Cup," Shiels said.

"We knew they would come here and make things difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we started well, forced them to defend and I think we've got to be pleased with five goals at home and a clean sheet.

"We are starting to get a bit momentum now. It's ten goals in our last three games and it's been a tough period with the amount of games, so we've had to freshen it up.

"We got more fresh legs on the pitch in the last half hour and that told."

With the Bannsiders playing their third game in eight days, Shiels knew the importance of using his squad as Murray, Spence and McLaughlin excelled when called upon from the bench.

He stated: "That's what makes a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) was carrying a knock, Cameron Stewart had to come off at half-time with an injury, so we were able to freshen that up.

"I thought all five substitutes made a difference and we needed that, especially with three games played within a week.

"It was great to see Kyle Spence and Kirk McLaughlin scoring and it's a squad game which we are going to need for the rest of the season.”

One player who caught the eye was winger Corey Smith who joined the club in the summer from Premiership rivals Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the second time the Northern Ireland U19 international has worked under Shiels after previously pairing up at Dungannon Swifts.

"He's a fantastic young talent,” Shiels beamed.

"He can play on the left, he can play on the right and he goes both ways.

"His crossing is superb and that ball was really difficult to defend.

"I think Corey showed throughout the game the talent that he has and we've big hopes for him moving forward.