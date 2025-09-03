Michael O’Neill believes getting a positive result away to Luxembourg on Thursday night is vital to Northern Ireland’s hopes of progress in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

O’Neill has always emphasised the importance of making a strong start in qualifiers, but the Group A fixtures have immediately served up a testing away doubleheader against Luxembourg and Germany.

With Germany obvious favourites to top the standings, O’Neill has his sights on battling Luxembourg and Slovakia for second place and the promise of a play-off place, but in a four-nation group there is little margin for error.

“It’s not ideal to play back-to-back away games, but that’s what the draw has done,” O’Neill told the PA news agency. “I think the focus really has to be on the first game. The game against Germany will take care of itself.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“We have to try and go into that game on a high and to do that we really need a positive result in the game against Luxembourg and our focus has to be on that…

“We have to try and get as many points as we can out of the home and away games against Luxembourg and Slovakia, and then who’s to say you can’t take something off Germany, particularly at home.

“But the most important thing for us is not to drop points and be in a situation where we make it difficult for ourselves.”

Luxembourg, ranked 92nd in the world to Northern Ireland’s 71st, have become familiar opponents, with Thursday set to be the fifth meeting between the two nations in the last seven years.

After friendlies in 2019 and 2022, Northern Ireland faced Luxembourg in last year’s Nations League campaign, winning 2-0 in Belfast but blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at the Stade de Luxembourg last November.

However, there will be a major change this time around with Luc Holtz having ended his 15-year reign as national team manager to take charge of Waldhof Mannheim.

Former Luxembourg defender Jeff Strasser has been named as his replacement after several years coaching in the country’s top flight.

“I think they’ve made a lot of progress as a nation, as a small nation, and they have some very, very good players who are playing at a good level across Europe,” O’Neill said.

“But I think a lot of that success was based on the stability of the coach who had been there for 14, 15 years.

“So there’s a challenge for us with the new coach coming in. We’ll look at what he’s done at club level and how he sets up a team but we don’t know if he’ll come in with that approach or not, so it’s a little bit of an unknown.

“The main thing is to focus on yourself.”

Also unknown is who will captain Northern Ireland in these games. Since the retirements of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, O’Neill has rotated the captaincy within a leadership group, a process he intends to continue.

