Football officials from one Northern Ireland club have reached out to the community in the wake of Storm Eowyn with a special offer.

Glenavy-based Crewe United from the Mid-Ulster Football League posted a message across the club’s social media platforms on Friday night for those affected by Storm Eowyn following the national red alert weather warning.

The message read: “We are very conscious that many parts of the local area and so many people, including our coaches and players, are still without electricity after Storm Eowyn.

"We welcome anyone affected to join us if you need a bit of comfort and warmth, there’s nothing a good cup of free tea and buns can’t sort!”

Crewe United have posted a picture of the club's Crewe Park ground with a message thanking everyone who helped to clean up following Storm Eowyn. (Photo by Crewe United)

The offer attracted praise across social media, with various interactions including one post which summed up the appreciation: “Fantastic gesture for your local community. That's what teams like ours should do. Bravo!”

On Saturday morning, Crewe United also extended thanks to those who helped clean up around the club in the aftermath of the storm.

Under a picture of the Crewe Park pitch, the message read: “So this happened!”

It continued: “Thank you to everyone who helped clean up the damage around the club from the storm.

"Amazing effort and thanks to Banjo Bannon for his handy work and Joel Dawson as always for making the pitch like a carpet for today!”

Northern Ireland Football League officials have given the green light for the majority of the weekend programme – with only two games called off in the aftermath of Friday’s Storm Eowyn.

Armagh City posted pictures across the club social media account on Friday of “the collapse of part of our ground perimeter wall” at Holm Park, however remained “confident” of a Saturday meeting in the Playr-Fit Championship against Limavady United, with volunteers committed to a morning visit.

However, an update on Saturday morning confirmed the game as off “due to no power supply at venue”.

Also in the Championship, Ballinamallard United’s Ferney Park home date with Ards was cleared for play following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

Dundela’s home game with Newington also passed a pitch inspection.