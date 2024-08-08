'For this to now happen is terribly unfair' - Former Coleraine and Chelsea youngster set for extended period on sidelines with ruptured Achilles
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McClelland came through the ranks at the Showgrounds before earning his move to Premier League giants Chelsea in 2018, ultimately departing Stamford Bridge after five years to sign for St Johnstone and spent part of last season on loan at Dundee United, helping them win the Championship title.
The 22-year-old had started in all four Premier Sports Cup matches for Levein’s side this summer and also took his place in Monday’s league opener against Aberdeen, but was stretchered off in the 52nd minute with an injury which will now keep him out of action for months.
“Sam had started the season well for us and for this to now happen is terribly unfair,” Levein told the club’s website. “Sam has the support of everyone at the club and we all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch.”
It’s the latest unfortunate injury setback for McClelland, who picked up an ankle ligament issue in his early days at St Johnstone, but in an interview with the News Letter in May reflected fondly on getting back to action with Dundee United last season.
"It was definitely a brilliant few months at Dundee United as I was back playing regularly and to win the league topped it all off," he said. "Dundee United is a big club so there was huge pressure on us to win the league.
"It's a good thing talking about it but you have to do it out on the pitch and, thankfully, we were able to do that. I had a good start at St Johnstone but, unfortunately, suffered an ankle ligament injury...once Dundee United showed their interest and it worked out well for everyone involved.”
McClelland represented Northern Ireland at every age level up to U21 and earned his maiden senior cap when coming off the bench against Ukraine in June 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.