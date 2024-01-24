Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fears Storm Jocelyn would stop the scheduled Mid-Ulster Senior Cup showpiece occasion at Shamrock Park finished in cheers as Niall Currie secured a first prize as manager of his hometown club.

Pre-match focus across the day had been on amber and yellow as concerned fans kept a close eye on weather warnings.

But red was the only colour that counted on the night.

Irish FA first deputy president Neil Jardine presents the Euro-Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup to Portadown captain Gary Thompson following Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Eamonn Shanks)

By 7.59PM – 13 minutes after referee Lee Tavinder signalled the first whistle of the latest final in a competition that dates back to 1887 – Portadown had taken a significant step forward towards a first senior trophy in 15 years.

Eamon Fyfe broke the deadlock on his way to hat-trick delight before Luke Wilson doubled the advantage. By half-time it was 3-0 courtesy of a goal to reward Ryan Mayse for his sparkling individual display against former club Dungannon Swifts.

Following the final whistle of a 5-2 victory, it took only a few brief moments to carry the prize off the pitch, down the tunnel and to the right for a place in the Portadown boardroom trophy cabinet as team celebrations amped up at the opposite end of the corridor within the home changing room.

Ports assistant manager Clifford Adams highlighted lifting the trophy as a key “step in the right direction” towards sustained growth, rapid return to top-flight football and future honours for the four-time Irish League champions.

"People will say ‘it’s only the Mid-Ulster Cup’ but this season clubs have been putting out strong sides all the way through because it’s an opportunity to win a trophy,” said Adams. "Whenever we’ve been trying to bring in players it’s about a project...this club is a massive club but we’re hungry for success and want to bring the glory days back. Tonight is a step in the right direction and it builds momentum.

"We’ve guys in the changing room who have won big medals – but equally as many who’ve won nothing and I remember conversations with potential signings talking about the chance to win trophies at Portadown. And I’ve seen what those one-off cup results have meant to players this season.

"The boss (Currie), ‘Hyndsey’ (Steven Hyndes, first-team coach) and big Jason (Hall) the kit man are all local boys and I know what it means to them...but, I’ll tell you what, us Ballymena boys (Adams, first-team coach John McAllister and team analyst David Douglas) know what it means too.

"It makes you hungry for more and we’ll keep fighting on every front and keep trying to bring everything back.”

And Adams had extra words of praise.

"I’ll give special mention to Davy Douglas and Steven Hyndes, they leave no stone unturned…the amount of work behind the scenes is crazy from all the staff,” said Adams. "The reason we (Adams, McAllister and Douglas) came here was because of Niall but we love the place.