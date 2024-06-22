Bangor manager Lee Feeney celebrates an April win against Dundela. PIC: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Lewis Francis feels spending last season on loan at Bangor was “the best thing I’ve done in my career so far” and is backing Lee Feeney’s side to secure Championship glory this term.

Francis was named in the second-tier’s Team of the Year for his impressive performances during a productive loan spell from Dungannon Swifts that helped lay the platform for a permanent top-flight summer move to Loughgall.

Twelve months after winning the Premier Intermediate League title, Bangor came within touching distance of recording back-to-back promotions, ultimately finishing third – just three points adrift of champions Portadown and one behind second-placed Institute.

The 20-year-old enjoyed every moment of his time in County Down and feels it has had a major impact on his game.

"It's definitely the best thing I've done in my career so far going to Bangor and getting that experience and exposure,” he said. "It was a hard decision to leave them, especially with the connection I'd built with the supporters, team and manager, but I'm hungry to do well in the Premiership and hopefully make my mark there.

"I loved it at Bangor. A big part of that was probably the changing room and what Lee has created there. Loughgall are on the rise and Bangor certainly are too. I really hope they can go and win the league this year and it would be special to see them coming up where they belong.

"They're definitely a sleeping giant with the attendances they are getting in the Championship and when you're around it for a while you see how big the club is. I've no doubt this season they'll give themselves a great chance of winning the league and hopefully they do."

Francis was able to learn from an array of established stars with Howard Beverland, who has won the Irish League with Crusaders, playing alongside him in defence following his January arrival while goalkeeper James Taylor, another player with Premiership experience, kept them right.

Former Glentoran striker Michael Halliday is also still going strong at 45 – 14 years after leaving The Oval with 15 major trophies.

"Howard has won it all and played in Europe so when he came in in January I was able to learn off him and James behind me too - he has been in the Irish League for years, as has Michael Halliday,” added Francis. “You learn off them and the U20 changing room is totally different.