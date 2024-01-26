Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old, who progressed through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen and also spent time at Hamburg, will be available for Saturday’s crunch Championship clash with Dundela as the Ports look to maintain their title challenge.

Diau spent the first-half of this season in the Welsh Premier League with Colwyn Bay and was on the books of Flint Town United last term, making 30 appearances.

A former Congo U20 international, Diau has enjoyed spells in Israel, Romania and Iceland while also spending time in England at Kidderminster Harriers, Truro, Billericay and Burgess Hill Town.

"I’m very happy to be signing for Portadown,” he said. “It feels like I’ve found a home and literally can’t wait to get started and helping get this team back into where they belong. I’m looking forward to seeing the Portadown supporters in the games to come and hopefully can give them plenty to cheer about.”

Currie had made no secret of his desire to sign a central defender during this window with Diau joining Zach Barr, TJ Murray, Jack Henderson, Jamie Browne and Ciaran Dobbin as new faces at the club.

"We’re delighted to welcome Brandon to the club, as everyone knows we have been exhausting all avenues in our pursuit of another dominant centre back and thankfully the great contacts in England and Wales we have were able to put us in touch with the big man,” said Currie. “His pedigree is there for everyone to see so we’re delighted to get him over the line and look forward to seeing him in our red.”

Elsewhere, Ballymena United have confirmed the signing of former Cliftonville striker Calvin McCurry on a permanent deal from Ballyclare Comrades.