Former Burnley defender Dane McCullough says he’s determined to make a name for himself in the Irish League after joining Linfield on a deal until the end of this season.

The 19-year-old, who started out his career with Portadown before moving to England in 2020, has been without a club since leaving Turf Moor this summer, where he played for their U18 and U21 sides.

McCullough also enjoyed a short-term loan spell with Hyde United earlier this year and has represented Northern Ireland U19s on four occasions.

"It feels great (to sign for Linfield),” he told the club’s media channel. “It has been a long time coming.

New Linfield signing Dane McCullough. PIC: Linfield FC

“I've been without a club for three or four months now, so to get this over the line is really good.

"I like to get forward but also love to defend too.

"I've been away playing academy football for a few years but now it's time to really get into men's football and time to let people know who I am."

McCullough had been training with the Blues, who currently top the Sports Direct Premiership standings, during the summer and feels playing under manager David Healy can help bring the best out of his game.

"I've had a lot of chats with David over the past few months and I was in training in July and played a game,” he added. “It really suits my style of play the way he plays and I can't wait to get started.

"Everybody knows Linfield are the biggest club in the country.

"It's going to be a step up but I'm looking forward to it. It's definitely going to be a challenge but that's why you play football.

"At the end of the day, everybody wants to play in England but at this moment in time I'd love to make a name for myself in the Irish League and certainly let the fans know what I'm about - that's what I'm here to do."

Healy feels having McCullough on board will help increase the competitiveness for places in defence.

"He spent some time with us over the summer and featured as a trialist in a pre season game away to H&W Welders,” he told the club’s website. “Dane’s signing will strengthen the squad and give us more cover in the defensive positions.

"He will increase the competition for places within the squad and I know our supporters will welcome him to the squad.

"I’m looking forward to working with him in training and I’m sure he can make a significant contribution over the course of his contract.