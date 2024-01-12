​Having started life at new club Institute by scoring on league debut as they defeated leaders Dundela, Mikhail Kennedy is looking to help fire Kevin Deery’s side to Championship title glory this season – something which would be made even more “special” due to local connections.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The 27-year-old was a headline signing for the Londonderry outfit last Thursday, joining from Crusaders, and a matter of days later helped Institute secure Irish Cup progression with their 2-0 extra-time victory over Amateur League outfit Crumlin Star.

A proven Championship marksman having netted 17 goals for strugglers Dergview last season – a return which ultimately attracted top-flight interest – Kennedy picked up where he left off by scoring in Tuesday’s impressive 2-1 victory which brought Deery’s men level on points at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a remarkable transformation for the club, who finished 11th in 2022/23 and were only spared a promotion/relegation play-off against Ballymacash Rangers due to Warrenpoint Town’s licencing issue.

Mikhail Kennedy. PIC: Institute FC

They’ve already won more matches (13) than in the entirety of last season (10), have lost just six of 23 games and conceded the league’s fewest goals (27).

Born in the area and with plenty of local representation within the squad, Kennedy admits it would make bringing Institute back to the Premiership even sweeter.

"Institute would probably be the youngest team to ever win the Championship if we do and it would be special for lads from around the area to achieve it,” he said. "After last season, Institute's target was to not get relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kevin has put together a squad with lads who are in last chance saloon and others who are playing their first season in senior football. What he has done with them in six months is incredible.

"Walking into the changing room, they are like a band of brothers and it's really impressive the job he's done. The talent they have there is unbelievable."

Having played just 90 minutes across seven league matches for Crusaders, Kennedy knew he needed a move to get more consistent opportunities, and there was nowhere else for him other than Institute after speaking to boss Deery.

"Stephen Baxter was brilliant with me and was adamant that he didn't want me to leave, but at 27 I need to be playing,” he added. “As a striker you need to play every week because you can lose your sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had quite a bit of interest in January but I went to meet Kevin and Mo (Mahon) and I've been over to watch Institute a number of times this season and the way they play suits me.

"They are one of the only Championship teams that try to get the ball down and play, but it's also about the group of lads they've put together.

"It's local lads trying to do something special this season and to go into that group and the role they wanted me to play with my experience was really attractive to me.

"Once I met them and got an understanding of what they wanted from me I was only ever going to go there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After playing in a Dergview side that finished 10th last term, Kennedy is excited by the prospect of competing at the top end this time around.

"Last season was a different kind of pressure and this season it's to get promoted,” he said. “There are a lot of lads in their first season in senior football so coming into the business end I'll be helping them.

"It was a great season for myself with 17 league goals which was good for a team that finished third-bottom.