Former Chelsea and Newcastle United ace makes shock Shelbourne managerial exit just weeks before Linfield clash

Former Chelsea winger Damien Duff has made a shock exit from his role as Shelbourne boss – just a matter of weeks before they face Linfield in Champions League qualifying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff, who also represented Fulham, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers during a glittering playing career which included earning 100 international caps for the Republic of Ireland, led Shels to their first League of Ireland Premier Division title in 18 years last season.

The Dublin-based outfit were drawn against Irish League champions Linfield in a blockbuster Champions League first qualifying round clash with the first leg taking place at Tolka Park on July 9 before the reverse fixture at Windsor Park seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now set to be a managerial change in the Shelbourne dugout ahead of that meeting with the club confirming “after much thought, he has made the decision to resign” and that Duff “shared the news with the players earlier today”.

Damien Duff has reportedly left his role as Shelbourne boss. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

It’s a mammoth blow to the club ahead of such a crucial fixture – the winner is set to be guaranteed at least a Conference League play-off spot with qualification to Europe’s third-tier competition worth around £3.5million.

Shelbourne currently sit sixth in the Premier Division after losing 1-0 to Derry City, who are managed by former Larne boss Tiernan Lynch, on Friday evening and are 15 points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Speaking to Off The Ball about the Linfield fixture, Duff said: "It's amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone always thinks of glamour, sunshine, getting their passport and going away. It's a brilliant tie, it's a very difficult tie and it will definitely have a derby feel to it.

"Our lads, individually and as a team, need to find themselves, need to find form and need to find consistent form because at the moment it's absolutely not there."

Shelbourne have confirmed Joey O’Brien – another former Premier League player who represented both Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United in England’s top-flight – will take charge of Monday’s fixture against Waterford.

Neil Doyle, Shelbourne co-owner, said: “There are no words that do justice to Damien’s accomplishments at Shelbourne FC and what he has done for both the club and the League of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look back with immense pride on his time here. As a club, we move forward with confidence, knowing that the foundations we have jointly built will underpin our continued success. Thank you, Damien, for everything.”

A further club statement read: “Shelbourne FC regretfully wishes to announce the departure of Damien Duff as first team manager.

“Damien informed the club this morning that, after much thought, he has made the decision to resign. He shared the news with the players earlier today.

“While all at Shelbourne FC are deeply saddened by Damien’s decision, we fully respect that he feels this is the right choice for him at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During his four extraordinary years at Tolka Park, Damien transformed Shelbourne Football Club both on and off the pitch.