The Northern Ireland captain’s contract at Ibrox expires this summer and the 38-year-old is sidelined for the rest of the campaign with a serious knee injury.

He’s being tipped to take up a player-coach role at the Glasgow giants, who lost out to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, and McAvennie has no doubt Davis would have a huge impact.

“I do not think the youngsters nowadays can be bothered with the past and do not care who has done what,” he told Football Insider.

Northern Ireland international Steven Davis

“Davis is a player that I would look up to. He has been there, seen it and done it. I do not get why he (Michael Beale) would not want to keep him around the place in a coaching role.

“(Jermain) Defoe was great for (Alfredo) Morelos, just watching him every day. No matter what people say Davis is a great, he has been brilliant for years.

"If I was a Rangers player I would want to train with him every day and listen to him. He’s a huge figure for them.”