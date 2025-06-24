Former Cliftonville duo reunite at Amateur League outfit as club welcome 'major addition'

Lisburn Rangers have sealed a significant coup ahead of their upcoming NAFL Premier Division campaign after announcing the arrivals of former Cliftonville duo Brian Neeson and Jaimie McGovern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After going unbeaten throughout the Division 1A campaign last term on their way to sealing title glory, Hugh Sinclair’s men will step into the Premier Division next season and have recruited experience in Neeson and McGovern.

Neeson, who also enjoyed a spell at Carrick Rangers, spent two years with Cliftonville and started in their Irish Cup final defeat to Coleraine in 2018 before joining Ards and then moved onto Ballymacash Rangers, where he had spent the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGovern began his career at West Brom before returning home to Northern Ireland with Glentoran, winning the Premiership title in 2009, and went on to collect another two league crowns at Cliftonville.

Jaimie McGovern celebrates winning the Premiership title with Cliftonville in 2014. (Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye.com)

The 36-year-old was on the Reds’ books for seven years and has also spent time at Ards, Dundela and Moyola Park.

Their arrivals adds further Premiership experience to the Amateur League outfit with former Ballymena United midfielder William Faulkner joining from Ballymacash in January while captain Eamon McAllister also spent time with the Sky Blues and Crusaders.

Sinclair’s side won 19 and drew seven of their 26 league matches last term to finish eight points ahead of Kilmore Rec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Bam Neeson from Ballymacash Rangers!” they posted on social media. “The former Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers goalkeeper needs no introduction.

"He joins Lisburn Rangers with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success at the highest level of the game. We can’t wait to see him between the sticks this season in the Lisburn Rangers shirt. Welcome to the club, Bam!

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jaimie McGovern to the club from Moyola Park!

“A seasoned defender with a wealth of experience in the Irish League, Jaimie brings proven quality and leadership to our back line.