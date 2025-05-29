Former Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside feels joining Carrick Rangers was “an opportunity I couldn’t turn down” after finalising a move from Loughgall.

As reported by the News Letter on Sunday, the Taylors Avenue outfit were firm favourites to land Gartside’s services this summer as they looked to replace the departing Ross Glendinning and Jack McIntyre.

The 27-year-old brings significant experience to the County Antrim club having previously spent time across the water at Watford before enjoying spells at Derry City and the Reds, where his final appearance came in their Irish Cup triumph over Linfield in 2024.

Gartside joined Loughgall last summer and despite suffering Premiership relegation, the former Northern Ireland youth international was one of their top performers – no goalkeeper made more saves (141) throughout the campaign.

New Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Nathan Gartside. (Photo by Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers)

He produced some of his best performances of the season in fixtures against new club Carrick, saving two penalties in their December stalemate and stopped another in February’s draw.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get it done,” said Gartside on his move to Carrick. “The last couple of weeks have been spent getting the details sorted.

"When Stephen rang me, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

"Stephen is a massive manager in Irish league football, so when he rang, you always entertain a conversation and for me it was a no brainer.

"The team is well set up, well drilled and hopefully his success at Crusaders continues here.”

Reflecting on his performances against Carrick last season, he added: “As a keeper, it’s your job to try to produce big moments in games.

"I’m here to try and produce those moments, produce the goods and a lot more.”

Gartside becomes Carrick’s fourth signing ahead of next season following the arrivals of former Crusaders trio Aidan Steele, Billy Joe Burns and Adam Lecky.

Boss Stephen Baxter will hope the reinforcements can help propel his side up the Premiership table after they finished 11th last season, preserving their top-flight status by emphatically beating Annagh United in a promotion/relegation play-off.

The ‘Gers are also in the running to sign highly-rated ex-Crusaders goalkeeper Ryan Kerr, but face competition from the likes of Bangor and Dundela.

“I am delighted to welcome Nathan Gartside to Carrick Rangers,” said Baxter. “Nathan is a goalkeeper who I have admired for quite some time.

"He has vast experience after spells in England as an academy player before returning home to Derry City.