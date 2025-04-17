Former Cliftonville star feels accepting takeover worth the risk with club 'in real danger of being left behind' without it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Cliftonville star Ciaran Caldwell feels the risk of accepting outside investment is certainly one worth taking with the Reds “in real danger of being left behind” in a changing Irish League landscape if they didn’t.

The Solitude outfit are set to become the Irish League’s fifth full-time team after members voted to accept a takeover proposal from the Toronto Investment Group (TIG) at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday evening.

They’ve followed the likes of Larne, Glentoran, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers in welcoming outside investment as they look to take their club to the next level.

With the Premiership now in a strong financial position, Caldwell, who won two Gibson Cup crowns during his time with Cliftonville and remains a fan, feels there was no other option as they aim to keep competing at the top.

Cliftonville are set to be taken over by the Toronto Investment Group. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"It is worth taking the risk because if they didn't then they'd be left behind,” said Caldwell. “There's apprehension there for some fans who pride the club on being fan-owned and as a supporter myself that's great, but I just think football in this country has received a real boost and for Cliftonville to stay competitive they needed some sort of investment.

"They have one of the best academies in the country and the league looks brilliant. As a supporter, I'm glad it has went through.

"It's exciting times and I'm interested to see what they'll do in terms of recruitment.

"Being involved at Larne in the early stages of when Kenny Bruce came in, to see where it drove that club to in competing in the Conference League, I can't see how Cliftonville could have turned the investment down.”

Despite being part-time, Cliftonville have enjoyed tremendous success in recent seasons, ending their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory last term and are looking to defend that crown in next month’s final against Dungannon Swifts.

They’ve also celebrated League Cup glory and while Caldwell knows the investment could potentially help recruit star talent, he’s also excited by the impact it can have throughout the club.

"They will definitely be able to attract better players,” he added. “Cliftonville have always had a pull on players but maybe lost it a bit with the top players over the past year or two because financially they couldn't compete, but hopefully this investment means they can compete again.

"It's really exciting for the future because the facilities are going to get better, the academy, the first team, it's brilliant to see."

The size of Cliftonville’s support was once again on full display this week with their Irish Cup final ticket allocation selling out in around 36 minutes and Caldwell feels this investment provides an opportunity for further growth.

"Cliftonville fans are the best in the country and you can see when they go to those finals the numbers, support and backing they give the team,” he said. “There's huge potential.

“Cliftonville have the nucleus of an unbelievable squad...every team in the country would take Rory Hale and if Cliftonville can build around him then they'll be back around the top again.

"Last year when they won the Irish Cup you didn't think it could be topped, then you go to the League Cup final and win on a sunny day and now they are going for another Irish Cup.

"Next year, can they get back in that top-three or four? That's where Cliftonville should be and have been for the past 10+ years.