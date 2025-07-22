Former Cliftonville star feels he 'couldn’t turn down' League of Ireland opportunity

Northern Ireland youth international Sean Stewart feels he “couldn’t turn down the chance” to join Sligo Rovers.

Full-back Stewart, who came through the youth ranks at Norwich City, joined Cliftonville on loan during the 2023/24 campaign, helping them end their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory following final victory over Linfield at Windsor Park.

The 22-year-old made the move permanent upon leaving Carrow Road, but injuries impacted his involvement in Jim Magilton’s squad last term – he made only 14 Premiership appearances and also missed their Irish Cup showpiece decider against Dungannon Swifts.

Stewart’s last Cliftonville outing came during their 2-2 Conference League first qualifying round draw against St Joseph’s in Gibraltar earlier this month and he admits it was a no-brainer to join Sligo once their interest became clear.

“John (Russell, manager) had been chasing me for a while and once I knew the clubs were happy to come to a deal and I spoke to him, I wanted to come here straight away,” Stewart told the club’s website. “He is hugely ambitious for the club’s future and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve always had a big interest in the league here and followed the teams and results.

"It has grown enormously over the last few years and is further becoming such an attractive league to play in for young players. I couldn’t turn down the chance to play here.

“It has developed so many players recently and Sligo is one of those clubs that realises the importance of giving younger players an opportunity.

"You only have to look at the average age of the current squad. The manager puts trust in his players, a young squad and it’s paid off the last few weeks when you look at the results we’re starting to pick up.

“I was really impressed with the team against Derry and it was great to get the runout against Mansfield. The crowd really got behind the boys, the atmosphere around the club is great.

“I will have to work so hard to earn a place in the team and that’s been obvious to me even before I arrived.

"We play with aggression and always try to be on the front foot and that’s how I want the teams I play in to operate. I cannot wait to get started here.”

Stewart has joined Patrick McClean at The Showgrounds after the defender departed Glentoran having been placed on the transfer list.

Russell believes Stewart, who has represented his country up to U21 level, still has untapped potential and feels his arrival at Sligo represents a coup for his club.

“Sean is a hugely promising talent who already has a lot of experience in senior football and has represented Northern Ireland at underage level,” he said. “I have signed him as we feel his physical profile and attributes certainly match what we already have here at Rovers.

“He is strong defensively and is a player who really likes to get involved in attacking phases of play, which suits our style.

"I have had plenty of conversations with Sean before I signed him and he’s highly motivated to come here. He knows what we want from him and I feel he matches the type of player we need.