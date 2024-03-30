Cliftonville will face Larne in an Irish Cup semi-final at Windsor Park this evening. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

​Current Ballyclare Comrades boss Small was part of the Reds side that suffered defeat to Glenavon in the 1997 showpiece decider and didn’t get an opportunity to put that right two years later despite reaching the final after the Solitude outfit fielded an ineligible player in a last-four win over Linfield, meaning Portadown walked off with the trophy.

It was the Ports that dashed Small’s Irish Cup hopes once again in 2005 when Vinny Arkins helped put Larne to the sword as the County Armagh club ran out 5-1 victors at Windsor Park.

The Belfast venue will host this evening’s semi-final between the two clubs and Small admits he would love to see Cliftonville end their 45-year hoodoo having personally experienced the impact of history.

"I know from being about Cliftonville for a long time, living it and having been on the coaching staff last time we reached the final against Coleraine, it's a real thing,” he said. “The feelings around the club from supporters to everyone else is that the Irish Cup hangs over them.

"It's not just a thing that people say - it's real and there's a definite burden of trying to get that first Irish Cup win since 1979.

"Those guys are still revered around the club and I would be pleased for Jim (Magilton), Gerard (Lyttle) and the coaching staff.

"I think an Irish Cup win this season would really cement their stature with Cliftonville supporters and I'd be delighted for them.

"It's a really hard match to call, but if I was really pushed my heart would be with Cliftonville because of the many years I spent there.

"I'm probably hoping more than anything that Cliftonville get a result, but Larne are really strong defensively and in attack. It's going to be fascinating and I'll be going to it myself."

Cliftonville have won three league titles since their last Irish Cup success – Small was part of the 1997/98 triumph while Tommy Breslin guided them to consecutive victories in 2012/13 and 2013/14.

They were denied a memorable league-cup double in 2013 after an extra-time defeat to Linfield.

"You look at the team they had around 2012-2014 - it was unbelievable with Liam Boyce, Joe Gormley, (Ryan) Catney, Jonty (Barry Johnston) and they got to the final and could have won the double but it just wasn't to be.

"I've been in a final with them...when we got to that final I'm not sure if we were burdened with the same thing or thinking it just wasn't going to be.

"When it comes to the Irish Cup I've managed against Cliftonville when Donegal Celtic beat them in the last-16 and it was like 'that's what happens to us'.

"This year they've looked really strong and they'll certainly give Larne a fantastic game."

Small has also been impressed by the impact that Magilton has had in his first season at the club.

"He's done a fantastic job,” he said. “You just have to look at the amount of young players in his team and they're still fighting to win the league.