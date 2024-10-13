Former club Portadown hail Lee Bonis as 'an inspiration' after ex-Irish League star makes Northern Ireland debut
Bonis started his career with Portadown before spending time in Mid-Ulster Intermediate football at both Portadown BBOB and Seagoe, returning to Shamrock Park in 2019.
After scoring 34 goals in 84 appearances for his local club, Bonis joined Larne in January 2022 for a reported Irish League record transfer fee and played a key role in helping the Inver Reds secure consecutive Premiership titles, netting 38 league goals for Tiernan Lynch’s side.
It was that form that helped the 25-year-old take the next step, sealing his switch to Dutch second-tier outfit ADO Den Haag this summer and after scoring a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Oss, Bonis was drafted into Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad as a late replacement.
With 15 minutes to play at the ZTE Arena, Bonis replaced Jamie Reid as the visitors went in search of victory and will hope to earn a second cap at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening against Bulgaria.
It has been a remarkable rise from the local amateur game to international football over five years for Bonis and while congratulating their former player, Portadown said he’s a role model for the club’s young stars.
"Everyone at Portadown is so proud to see boyhood Ports fan and former player Lee Bonis make his Northern Ireland debut yesterday in the Nations League game with Belarus,” they posted on social media. “You are an inspiration and example to all the young players from the town and at Shamrock Park - go smash it on the international stage.”
In a message to Northern Ireland fans after the full-time whistle, Bonis said: “It’s nice to have made my debut tonight. It’s not the result we wanted but I hope to see you all on Tuesday night.”
