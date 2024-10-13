Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From the Irish League to the international stage, Lee Bonis’ former club Portadown have hailed the striker as “an inspiration” after earning his maiden Northern Ireland cap during Saturday’s UEFA Nations League stalemate with Belarus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonis started his career with Portadown before spending time in Mid-Ulster Intermediate football at both Portadown BBOB and Seagoe, returning to Shamrock Park in 2019.

After scoring 34 goals in 84 appearances for his local club, Bonis joined Larne in January 2022 for a reported Irish League record transfer fee and played a key role in helping the Inver Reds secure consecutive Premiership titles, netting 38 league goals for Tiernan Lynch’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was that form that helped the 25-year-old take the next step, sealing his switch to Dutch second-tier outfit ADO Den Haag this summer and after scoring a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Oss, Bonis was drafted into Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad as a late replacement.

Lee Bonis celebrates scoring for Portadown against Glenavon in October 2020. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

With 15 minutes to play at the ZTE Arena, Bonis replaced Jamie Reid as the visitors went in search of victory and will hope to earn a second cap at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening against Bulgaria.

It has been a remarkable rise from the local amateur game to international football over five years for Bonis and while congratulating their former player, Portadown said he’s a role model for the club’s young stars.

"Everyone at Portadown is so proud to see boyhood Ports fan and former player Lee Bonis make his Northern Ireland debut yesterday in the Nations League game with Belarus,” they posted on social media. “You are an inspiration and example to all the young players from the town and at Shamrock Park - go smash it on the international stage.”